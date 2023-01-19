ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to host Quinceañera Magazine's first Texas expo

Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas. From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here are the top five parksprojects Allen residents can anticipate for 2023

Stepping into the new year, Allen Parks and Recreation has several projects lined up to continue growing its community engagement. With projects like renovations at Heritage Village, the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and Community Park and Allen’s incoming dog park, the city aims to have more residents visit its parks.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard

Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell Business Briefs: S. Belt Line reconstruction update

The S. Belt Line Reconstruction Project continues with utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep. The first concrete pour of the new year happened last week and additional pours are expected this week. For more information about the S. Belt Line reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano Police Department still seeking suspect involved in 2021 bank robbery incident

The Plano Police Department is still seeking tips to help identify a suspect involved in a robbery incident that occurred in December 2021. At 12:45 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, the suspect entered a local bank, waited in line for the teller, and then approached the teller and passed a threatening note demanding money, according to Plano PD.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy