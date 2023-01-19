(ABC 6 News) – A local live-action role-playing group, the Ethereal Tides, had practice Sunday afternoon at Chip Shots in Rochester. The Ethereal tides say the game they play, Amtgard, is like a real-action video game. This type of LARPing features a wide variety of characters that battle each other using spells and powers. The park’s leader, or monarch, says they hope to show the community what the group is all about.

