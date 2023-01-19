Read full article on original website
LARPing in the Med City: The Ethereal Tides
(ABC 6 News) – A local live-action role-playing group, the Ethereal Tides, had practice Sunday afternoon at Chip Shots in Rochester. The Ethereal tides say the game they play, Amtgard, is like a real-action video game. This type of LARPing features a wide variety of characters that battle each other using spells and powers. The park’s leader, or monarch, says they hope to show the community what the group is all about.
6 Trucks Fall Through Ice on Lake Pepin
(ABC 6 News) – A reminder that NO ice is 100% safe. 6 Trucks fell through the ice on the Minnesota side of Lake Pepin. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, no one was hurt and all of the trucks were close enough to the shore to be towed out of the lake.
Mild January goes on
The first 20 days of January haven’t been exceptionally warm but they have been persistently warm. 17 of the first 20 days have had an average temperature above normal. This has lead to an average daily temperature of 24.1°, over 9° above average. Through the first 19...
Olmsted Attorney: no charges for deputy who shot at wanted felon
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Attorney’s office announced Friday that attorney Mark Ostrem declined to charge Sean Michael Cooper of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office after Cooper discharged his weapon near Planet Fitness in mid-December. According to the Rochester Police Department, Jesse James Johnson, 38,...
Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs to increase production capacity thanks to $48M award
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced on Friday that it has approved awards for three companies, which will help create jobs and bring in new capital investment for the state. The IEDA awarded Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs an estimated $48 million capital...
Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug crimes
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has been sentenced to 16.5 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after being convicted of drug crimes. According to court documents, 41-year-old Erick Fontain Thomas, was a large-scale heroin and methamphetamine dealer in the Rochester area, and he used numerous guns to protect his drug operation.
Wisconsin woman injured in I-90 rollover crash near Eyota
(ABC 6 News) – A Wisconsin woman was injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Eyota on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says the crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was pulling a trailer westbound on I-90 when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch near mile marker 224.
Rochester police, state patrol report uptick in crashes Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police saw 7 car crashes Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 12 car crashes Thursday, Jan. 19, followed by only 2 crashes the morning of Friday, Jan. 20. Minnesota State Patrol reported 54 crashes (5 injuries) between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, with 95 vehicle spinouts and one jackknifed semi.
Pine Island man facing charges from August standoff pleads not guilty
(ABC 6 News) – A man facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island that triggered a shelter-in-place in August has entered a not-guilty plea. Michael Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
Saturday’s HVL-TRC Showdown Recap Part. 1
Game 1: Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45 – KM’s Ella Babcock and Kaylee Narveson tied for the team-high with 10 points each. Miranda Palmby led the way for the Eagles with 10 points and 17 rebounds. Game 2: Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40. Game 3: Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island...
UPDATE: MnDOT reopens stretch of southbound I-35 south of Owatonna after semi jackknife
UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) – MnDOT has reopened a stretch of southbound I-35 after a semi jackknifed early Friday morning. The southbound lanes between Exit 32 – Steele County Road 4 – and MN 30 (7 to 14 miles south of Owatonna) were closed for approximately two hours as crews worked to remove the semi that was blocking both lanes of traffic.
RPS releases building blocks of new strategic plan
(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools is looking to change the structure of learning in the district with a new strategic plan. The plan, which lays out 15 objectives, hopes to give kids the opportunity for what they are calling “deeper learning.”. “At the top of it...
Hayfield GOTW basketball doubleheader: Girls blowout Maple River, boys rally but come up short
(ABC 6 News) – Mason Schirmer scored 13 points as Maple River, ranked No. 4 in Class AA, held off Hayfield, ranked No. 7 in Class A, 49-39. Ethan Pack led Hayfield with 14 points and Isaac Matti added 12. Maple River led by as many as 16 in the first half before Hayfield rallied to take a 30-28 lead early in the second half. But Maple River closed the game with a 21-9 run to win the game.
