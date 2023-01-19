Read full article on original website
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
Citizens Police Academy is under way
On Thursday, January 19th the Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Unit started the 2023 Citizens Police Academy. Police announced that this is a 12-week class to give citizens a better understanding about law enforcement procedures, how police officers work within the community, and how other departments work within the police department.
Existing Mockingbird Road to close in Geary County
As realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will be closing the existing Mockingbird Road which leads into Country Meadows on Monday, Jan. 23. Geary County Public Works has announced that residents may use Goldfinch Drive on the west end of Mockingbird Road to access K-57 and U.S. 77. All project work...
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
USD 475 Geary County, Fort Riley earn Army Community Partnership Award
FORT RILEY - On January 10th, 2023, the US Army named Fort Riley, one of seven installations, as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. USD 475 Geary County and Fort Riley were recognized for the partnership between the installation and school district for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement(IGSA).
Geary County jobless rate remains steady
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Geary County...
United Way puts out a call for volunteers
United Way of Junction City / Geary county is seeking volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and the Allocation process. In the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program you can pick your own hours and training will be provided. Greeters and tax preparers will be needed. Allocation volunteers help...
Crews have cleaned up most of Keystone's Kansas oil spill
The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
Geary County Fish & Game Association will collect used Christmas trees
This is the last week for depositing your Christmas trees for recycling at the corner of 14th & Jackson streets in Junction City. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Geary County Fish and Game Association members will be loading them up and moving them to Milford Lake for building wildlife habitat. Be sure to remove all decorations and stands before adding to the pile of trees.
Efforts are under way to meet food needs
Geary Community Food Planning Meeting will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Larry Dixon Center. At this event, food waste, food access, agriculture, and nutrition will be discussed as highlighted in the Food System Plan. The meeting will also break into discussion groups to review the actions of the Food Plan Goals.
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speakers were Momentum Volleyball Leaders
Bridget Vonspreckelsen and Kayla Ragan, Co-Directors of the Momentum Volleyball program in Junction City, were guest speakers at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s meeting this past week. Bridget is originally from Nebraska and played volleyball at the University of Alabama. Kayla is a retired military spouse from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Geary County Conservation District prepares for annual event
Geary County Conservation District will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H/Senior Center. The Board of Supervisors will give their annual report and elect two Supervisors for a 3 year term. The meal is sponsored by local banks and is free to the public.
Junction City Sports Teams Compete on Saturday
Junction City held off a second half rally by Derby to defeat the Panthers 65 - 59. Deontae Baker led Junction City with 18 points. The Blue Jays improve to 9 - 4. Junction City led the ballgame by 14 at halftime. The Junction City win secured them third place in the Tournament of Champions.
