Sojourn and Mercy have been the dynamic duo of Overwatch 2 Season 2, Community Manager Jodie Grace shared that “changes” will be coming to bring their effectiveness down. Sojourn has been one of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 since the game’s launch. With her original iteration being able to pick off any 200-health hero with a headshot instantly, she’s been a priority pick for skilled players to carry their games with.

5 HOURS AGO