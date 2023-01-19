ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Metro News

Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County

QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Montgomery police recover body in Kanawha River

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Police in Montgomery are checking missing persons reports after a body was recovered from the Kanawha River Friday morning. The body was spotted and recovered at around 10:30 a.m. near the Tech Marina. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
WSLS

Woman’s body recovered from New River in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A woman’s body was found in the New River on Saturday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body was found along with other items of evidentiary value, according to deputies. Authorities say the body was recovered from the New River along...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County

UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Unidentified body found in river

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found in the river at Tech Marina in Montgomery, according to police. Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman confirms that the unknown body was found around 10:30 am on Friday. He said a man first alerted police of the body. “He was going...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back. The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in through the front door sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
pcpatriot.com

Four arrested in case of murdered local couple

On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

McDowell County residents left hauling water after decades without a basic human right

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clean drinking water is a basic human right, but in McDowell County some people have not had access to clean water in decades. “I feel like we’re left behind,” said Sonny Barton, a McDowell County resident who’s been without running water for more than 40 years. “They always promise, but getting it done is a different thing. They can always promise you something, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

