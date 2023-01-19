Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Zacks.com
Is Visa Stock a Buy Going into Earnings?
V - Free Report) , the global payments processing company, reports Q1 FY23 earnings on Thursday January 26 after the market closes. Since its IPO in 2008, Visa has been a tremendous stock returning 1,500%. Even during a challenging 2022 Visa managed to stay positive, up 8.5% over the last 12 months, well above the S&P’s return of -11%.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Stock Now
DENTSPLY SIRONA (. XRAY - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on a robust product portfolio and continued focus on research and development. However, forex remains a headwind. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 30.8% compared with the industry's decline of 2% in the past year....
Zacks.com
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Worth Considering in the Energy Space
DINO - Free Report) , ExxonMobil (. FANG - Free Report) might fetch you promising returns. Use Dividend to Shield From Unpredictable Energy Prices. From the depths of minus $38 a barrel during the height of the pandemic in April 2020 to a 14-year high surge of above $130 per barrel in March last year and finally around $80 now, crude has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu in 2022 for the first time since 2008 before falling to the current $3 level. Diverse factors ranging from demand/supply fundamentals to economic events to geopolitical/weather shocks influence commodity price realizations.
Zacks.com
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
NFLX - Free Report) cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily...
Zacks.com
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Americanas' billionaire shareholders say they were unaware of accounting problems
SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Americanas SA (AMER3.SA) three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer.
Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Europe's upcoming corporate earnings season is likely to show whether the renewed optimism about the economy that has buoyed equities in recent weeks is grounded in reality.
Zacks.com
Strategic Framework Aids Kohl's (KSS), Rising Inflation Ails
KSS - Free Report) . The leading omni-channel retailer’s focus on prudent partnerships is yielding. However, the company is battling rising inflationary pressure, which marred its third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance. Let’s delve deeper. Growth Efforts on Track. Kohl’s is benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020....
Zacks.com
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Barnes (B) Stock Now
B - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion. Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm. Weak Segmental Performance: Barnes’ Industrial...
Zacks.com
Is Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
VIGI - Free Report) debuted on 03/03/2016, and offers broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
SOXX - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2001. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide investors access to...
Zacks.com
Aerospace and Mid-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.7% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved down 1% in the last trading session. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Zacks.com
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DON - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $3.30 billion, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Will Lower Latin America Revenues Dent AT&T (T) Q4 Earnings?
T - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results, before the opening bell, on Jan 25. In the fourth quarter, the Latin America segment is likely to have recorded year-over-year lower revenues owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment and rising inflationary pressures. Factors at Play. The Latin America...
Zacks.com
Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Up 18% in Past 3 months: Here's How
YUM - Free Report) have gained 18% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 13%. Solid demand, unit development and comp growth are driving the company’s performance. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 11.8%. In 2023,...
