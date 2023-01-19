Set for takeoff in the US, a ‘harmless’ sample from one pig can produce millions of tons of ‘cultivated meat’ and is touted as far better for the climate. It was a confronting moment for a vegetarian. First, a pork meatball and then slices of bacon, balanced in a sort of mini BLT, were served to eat by beaming, expectant hosts. The meat even came from a named pig, an affable-looking swine called Dawn.

