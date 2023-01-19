ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I tried lab-grown meat – food made from animals without killing them

Set for takeoff in the US, a ‘harmless’ sample from one pig can produce millions of tons of ‘cultivated meat’ and is touted as far better for the climate. It was a confronting moment for a vegetarian. First, a pork meatball and then slices of bacon, balanced in a sort of mini BLT, were served to eat by beaming, expectant hosts. The meat even came from a named pig, an affable-looking swine called Dawn.
Reuters

Nokia signs 5G patent agreement with Samsung

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Monday said it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung (005930.KS) following the expiry of the previous pact in December.

Comments / 0

Community Policy