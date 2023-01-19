Read full article on original website
Dr Disrespect responds to $500 donation from fan watching stream during childbirth
Dr Disrespect was blown away after a YouTube viewer donated $500 to his channel after the birth of their child, saying Doc’s content helped through childbirth. The Two-Time is no stranger to receiving a large volume of donations with each stream, as thousands of fans tune in every time he goes live – many of whom are paying subscribers and send cash to support his work.
Kai Cenat calls out “weird” Mizkif over claims he streamed with iShowSpeed
Kai Cenat slammed Mizkif, calling him “weird” for claiming Kai had streamed with banned streamer iShowSpeed after Miz got banned for watching another suspended broadcaster’s content. Popular streamer Mizkif received a sudden ban from Twitch on January 13 after watching content from Gross Gore, a broadcaster who...
Ridiculous Apex Legends bug spawns player into lobby on their own
Apex Legends fans are absolutely puzzled after uncovering a new bug that spawns players into a lobby on their own. The Apex Legends community is no stranger to dealing with bizarre bugs and glitches. While they’re often harmless, some are certainly frustrating to deal with. In extreme cases, bugs...
Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch turns Kingambit into a Beyblade
One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player encountered a hilarious glitch that essentially turned their Kingambit into a spinning Beyblade. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet sold incredibly well, players have been frustrated at the state of the game’s performance and stability. Though some glitches players encounter can be incredibly frustrating,...
Thebausffs latest feeding ban brings League of Legends report system into question again
Well-known Sion one trick Thebausffs has had their account banned for intentional feeding once again. This has brought League of Legends’ report system under fire for condemning alternative gameplay styles that Thebausffs has become well known for. Thebausffs is easily one of the most entertaining League of Legends streamers...
Warzone 2 expert “brilliantly” trolls players with proximity mines
Never trust the words of an enemy. Warzone 2 TikToker made that adage a reality with the help of proximity mines. Proximity chat revolutionized Warzone 2 content creation. The new feature allows players to communicate with enemies, opening up new avenues of creative expression. For example, a group of players used proximity chat to orchestrate a flash dance, and another role played as an Uber driver.
“Terrible” Warzone 2 bundle splits community as players argue value of reskins
Warzone 2 players argued amongst themselves over Activision’s recent practice of selling reskins for new bundles, with many in the community calling out the devs in a heated debate. Reskins are a fairly common practice in the gaming industry, where the developers create a different color palette for a...
Warzone 2 devs finally respond to broken Birdseye perk
Infinity Ward have finally responded to reports from Warzone 2 players that the Birdseye Ultimate perk is not functioning as intended, confirming they’re investigating and searching for a resolution. Warzone 2, in contrast to its predecessor battle royale, has incorporated Modern Warfare 2’s unique perk system. As a...
Wheelchair user slammed after saying they were excited about ‘hate crime’
A content creator who uses a wheelchair is under fire on TikTok, after saying they were excited about being the victim of a “hate crime.”. In a controversial clip posted by loony.living, the TikToker said they and their friend, Alice, “just got hate crimed.” Both of them use wheelchairs, as shown in the video.
Sojourn Mercy pocket to receive changes in Overwatch 2 Season 3
Sojourn and Mercy have been the dynamic duo of Overwatch 2 Season 2, Community Manager Jodie Grace shared that “changes” will be coming to bring their effectiveness down. Sojourn has been one of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 since the game’s launch. With her original iteration being able to pick off any 200-health hero with a headshot instantly, she’s been a priority pick for skilled players to carry their games with.
Overwatch 2 player designs incredible ‘Banana Ana’ skin that Fortnite fans would love
Overwatch 2 has plenty of fantastic skins, but up until now, none of them are yet to be fruit themed. Meet Banana Ana, a fanmade skin for the healing sniper. Overwatch 2 has plenty of great skins, with the art team absolutely killing cosmetics each and every time. With skins being consistently released in the shop, as well as for events and battle passes, Overwatch is constantly being treated to fresh skins.
Anime fans “looking forward to” VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral TV show
VTuber fans and anime fans can often go hand in hand, and now a new adaptation series is set to truly combine the two. VTubing has become a rather large phenomenon. The format, in which YouTubers, be they gamers, vloggers, or anything, take on the form of a virtual Avatar. There is a real person working behind them, but you likely never see them.
What happened to That ’80s Show? Axed spinoff explained
With That ’90s Show, a revival and sequel to That ’70s Show, hitting Netflix this week, fans may be wondering: what happened to That ’80s Show?. Sitcom spinoffs are a risky endeavor. Sometimes they pay off, like with Perfect Strangers, Frasier, and Happy Days – but there’s also a chance of ending up like Joey, The Tortellis, and The Ropers.
Viral video leaves fans baffled over purse filled with french fries
A TikTok content creator found a lost purse in a bar and cracked up when checking what was inside, as it turned out to be filled to the brim with french fries. Content creator “Prettyyrozayy” was worried when she found someone’s purse at a bar. She opened the purse hoping to find some sort of ID but her worry quickly turned into confused hilarity.
Pokemon anime fans prepare for “shipping war” as Ash reunites with Misty
Misty’s return to the Pokemon anime has some fans wondering if “shipping wars” are going to ignite over Ash’s other returning friends. Ash’s send-off mini-series, ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master,’ has begun and Episode 2 sees the 10-year-old Pokemon Master finally reunite with one of his old traveling companions: Misty from Kanto.
Best Gastrodon build for 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids
Greninja has stumped trainers as it poses one of the greatest threats from a 7-star Tera Raid, but Gastrodon is the perfect counter for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Poison-type boss. The fan-favorite Gen 5 starter Greninja is the next featured Pokemon in the incredibly challenging Scarlet & Violet 7-star...
TikTok ‘Karen’ goes viral after berating Xfinity customer service
In a viral TikTok, a ‘Karen’ verbally berated Xfinity customer service, seemingly turning into a raging beast spouting nearly incoherent insults to the worker on the phone. Customer service representatives deal with a myriad of rude customers on a daily basis. Unfortunately for one Xfinity worker, they had...
Apex Legends bots spotted “ratting for XP” in pubs to level up accounts
Apex Legends players have started spotting more and more XP bots in their matches, often found in big groups standing together in the corner of a map. When discussing the biggest issues facing Apex Legends, cheating and the use of third-party software will always be a topic the community raises.
Warzone 2 guru reveals best sniper support SMG with “zero recoil”
Looking to run the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2? Well, you may want to look at a build for the FSS Hurricane that has “zero recoil” and dominates at short to mid-range. It’s been a few months now since Warzone 2 finally released, and in that...
NICKMERCS claims Apex Legends is much more competitive than Warzone 2
Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has outlined why he thinks Apex Legends is more competitive than Warzone 2, explaining why he’s set to continue competing in the former. NICKMERCS’ transition from CoD streamer to Apex Legends Global Series competitor has been seriously impressive. It’s...
