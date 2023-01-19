MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they said robbed a Popeye’s Chicken in Frayser, attacking and dragging employees around the restaurant. MPD officers were called to the robbery at the store in the 2100 block of Frayser Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, where they said just before 9 a.m., two men came in through the back door. Investigators said as they came inside, one of the suspects violently threw an employee to the ground, then grabbed other employees, dragging them across the floor, and forcing them to open the cash registers at gunpoint.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO