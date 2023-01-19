ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Lawmaker calls for harsher punishment for offenders after woman was almost kidnapped while walking her dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South lawmaker wants harsher punishments for offenders, after Memphis Police said a woman was almost kidnapped while taking her dog Wednesday. Memphis Police said officers responded to a kidnapping abduction call in the Pidgeon Estates area on Jan. 18, 2023. MPD said two men, one driver and one backseat passenger in a dark grey car, approached the victim between 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. as she was jogging on Chanwil Ave. According to MPD, the backseat passenger opened the back door and got out of the vehicle attempting to snatch the victim.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive.  Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Wanted: Men caught on camera in violent robbery at Frayser Popeye's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they said robbed a Popeye’s Chicken in Frayser, attacking and dragging employees around the restaurant. MPD officers were called to the robbery at the store in the 2100 block of Frayser Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, where they said just before 9 a.m., two men came in through the back door. Investigators said as they came inside, one of the suspects violently threw an employee to the ground, then grabbed other employees, dragging them across the floor, and forcing them to open the cash registers at gunpoint.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Body recovered, awaiting identification

WHITEVILLE, Tenn.– Body recovered, awaiting identification. According to Haywood Co. Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr., a body has been recovered near the residence of Kevin Watson and Britney Anderson Watson. The body was found buried on the property near the residence in the 3300 block of Hillville Loop in Whiteville,...
WHITEVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

