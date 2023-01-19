Read full article on original website
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
Man killed in South Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis. On Jan. 21, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Simpson Avenue, off East McLemore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store. According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.
Man robbed, hacked after meeting woman on dating site, being held at gunpoint, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A date set up online soon turned to a real-life disaster, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man met 22-year-old Adrionna Dull on a dating app and showed up to a home on South Avenue on Monday, January 16 for a date with her.
Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
Woman shoots at pregnant woman after smashing her car with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after smashing a pregnant woman’s car with a hammer and then shooting at her and her sister, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened back in September of 2022...
Lawmaker calls for harsher punishment for offenders after woman was almost kidnapped while walking her dog
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South lawmaker wants harsher punishments for offenders, after Memphis Police said a woman was almost kidnapped while taking her dog Wednesday. Memphis Police said officers responded to a kidnapping abduction call in the Pidgeon Estates area on Jan. 18, 2023. MPD said two men, one driver and one backseat passenger in a dark grey car, approached the victim between 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. as she was jogging on Chanwil Ave. According to MPD, the backseat passenger opened the back door and got out of the vehicle attempting to snatch the victim.
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive. Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death
The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into 29-year-old Tyre Nichols's death, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations investigates the officers’ actions.
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued a warrant for a Cordova man accused of assaulting a deputy in November. Richard Wright, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault. According to the incident report, the situation took place in the afternoon of Nov. 25 in...
Wanted: Men caught on camera in violent robbery at Frayser Popeye's
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they said robbed a Popeye’s Chicken in Frayser, attacking and dragging employees around the restaurant. MPD officers were called to the robbery at the store in the 2100 block of Frayser Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, where they said just before 9 a.m., two men came in through the back door. Investigators said as they came inside, one of the suspects violently threw an employee to the ground, then grabbed other employees, dragging them across the floor, and forcing them to open the cash registers at gunpoint.
Body recovered, awaiting identification
WHITEVILLE, Tenn.– Body recovered, awaiting identification. According to Haywood Co. Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr., a body has been recovered near the residence of Kevin Watson and Britney Anderson Watson. The body was found buried on the property near the residence in the 3300 block of Hillville Loop in Whiteville,...
5 Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the altercation, have been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin...
Two men send CashApp money using victim’s phone, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who borrowed a woman’s phone, then sent themselves money. On Jan. 15 at approximately 1:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery on North Germantown Parkway, near the Wolfchase Mall. When officers...
‘A nightmare’: Whitehaven neighborhood on edge after gunfire erupts in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young men were caught on camera in a gun battle in a Whitehaven neighborhood. Neighbors are now on edge and concerned for their safety after hearing gunshots in the middle of the day. It happened just before noon Tuesday on Jordan Drive near the Tennessee and...
Arrest caught on camera leads to gun, drug charges, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — As Memphis grapples with its own use-of-force investigation, another arrest in the Mid-South caught on video is causing concerns. A cellphone video circulating on social media shows a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy putting his knee on a man’s neck during an arrest Wednesday at a gas station in Oxford.
