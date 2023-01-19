ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

US 103.1

It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All

It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
GRAND BLANC, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Today’s Positive GM News For Flint: $1B For New Engines To Build

GM has been teasing a "positive plant manufacturing announcement" for Flint, MI all week. We've got that information and a look at test vehicles from the 'Big Three' American Automakers driving around Michigan's U.P. What is the big General Motors news in Flint, MI?. GM has announced an approximate $1...
FLINT, MI
metroparent.com

Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan

In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

