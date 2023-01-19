ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hirtle Callaghan opens new office in Scottsdale

Hirtle Callaghan, an independent investment office, has opened new offices in Scottsdale and Minneapolis.

According to a press release, the opening of these offices underscores the firm’s commitment to philanthropic families and mission-driven institutions in these important communities. It also marks the successful integration of two investment teams who joined the firm from Abbot Downing in 2021.

Hirtle Callaghan’s Scottsdale office in Paradise Valley is conveniently located in the Scottsdale Spectrum Complex on North Scottsdale Road. The Minneapolis office is located in the 10 West End Building, one of the newest office buildings in the Twin Cities’ vibrant West End district, five miles west of downtown.

The integration of these new teams is a testament to their fit with Hirtle Callaghan’s culture of high-touch professional service, according to Jim Morris, Hirtle Callaghan’s Director of Corporate Development.

Morris said in the release, “Acquiring like-minded RIAs with a clear commitment to clients and a drive to deliver even more sophisticated investment solutions is an important part of our corporate strategy. Our size, experience and culture make Hirtle Callaghan an ideal partner for RIAs who want to take their practice to the next level.”

In Scottsdale, the team celebrated their office opening with an open house this past November, bringing together over 50 clients and friends.

Hirtle Callaghan executive chairman Jon Hirtle attended with his wife Debby, noting “We could not be more excited to have our new teams fully integrated into the firm.”

Denise McClain, a director in the new Scottsdale office, echoed this sentiment, adding “Our clients love working with a privately owned, independent firm with a 35-year record of serving clients just like ours."

"Everyone at the firm is accessible and eager to help," McClain continued. "The highly skilled, amazingly personable transition team in our Philadelphia headquarters made transferring assets smooth and efficient. Everyone at Hirtle Callaghan made us feel that we were an important part of the firm from the moment we joined.”

John Fabie and Kyle Jorgensen have a long-standing relationship with the Guthrie Theater, who became a Hirtle Callaghan client after a thorough search process last year, the release stated.

James Haskins, managing director of the Guthrie, said, “With years of experience in the OCIO space and a deep understanding of nonprofit structures, Hirtle Callaghan demonstrated an outstanding ability to manage the Guthrie’s portfolio and a clear commitment to providing an abundance of resources to enhance our Investment Committee’s understanding of investment strategy, including an in-depth investigation of ESG and SRI practices."

