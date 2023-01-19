One person was killed and two others were injured after a sign fell off a Denny's in Kentucky and landed on the car they were sitting in.The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement to CBS News. Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS received a call that the business' sign fell on an occupied car. When they arrived on the scene, they removed two adult women and one adult man from the vehicle. They were all transported to nearby hospitals. One woman and the man were taken to Baptist...

