About 33,100 helmets got recalled by Sakar International because they might fail at their raison d’etre. As explained in the U.S. Consumer Product Commission recall alert: “The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.”

3 HOURS AGO