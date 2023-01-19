ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Tony Hawk, Crayola helmets recalled for not meeting protection standards

About 33,100 helmets got recalled by Sakar International because they might fail at their raison d’etre. As explained in the U.S. Consumer Product Commission recall alert: “The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.”
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy