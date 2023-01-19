Read full article on original website
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
thurstontalk.com
Architectural Drawings of Olympia Brewing Company Lobby 1961 Remodel Donated to Schmidt House
Bold signage identifying the Olympia Brewing Company and its “Visitors Welcome” message greeted travelers passing through Tumwater. People took up the offer to stretch their legs, tour a brewery and sample Olympia beer. Preparing for an even greater influx of visitors with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair on the horizon, the Olympia Brewing Company remodeled its guest lobby and business offices. Now, 92-year-old Jack McBride, lead architect with Douglas Bennett Design, has donated his architectural drawings from the Olympia Brewing Company 1961 lobby remodel to the Schmidt House.
thurstontalk.com
The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia
New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
The Suburban Times
Candlelight vigil for Teekah Lewis
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Monday, January 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., family members of Teekah Lewis, who disappeared 24 years ago from the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley, will hold a candlelight vigil at Tacoma Police Headquarters. For more information go to bit.ly/BringTeekahHome.
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma was busy in 2022
City of Tacoma announcement. Tidy-Up Tacoma numbers are in and our crews were busy in 2022! From May-Dec., we picked up 17,000+ lbs of garbage & 28,000+ lbs of vegetation and we’re going out again in 2023 to continue this work. To view the 2023 schedule & cleanup locations, visit cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
KOMO News
Family of 5 dies in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two parents and their three children were killed in an Olympia house fire on Saturday morning. One child, a girl, escaped the fire by climbing onto the roof of the two-story home, officials said. Multiple Thurston County fire crews and deputies responded to the incident, which...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood police officers recognized with awards
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council celebrated the recognition of Lakewood police officers for outstanding efforts in their field. These awards included life-saving awards, commendations from the Chief, Medals of Meritorious Service, and Medals of Valor. The recognition came as part of the council’s Jan. 17, 2023 regular...
The Suburban Times
Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets
Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Jan. 23 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Jan. 23 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Peep This Cute, Weird, Epic $5M House For Sale in Tenino, WA
Epically. Yes, we thought we just invented a new word, but we didn’t. Epically weird is literally the only way we can describe this $5M house for sale in Tenino, Wash. It is the kind of house that you have to see to (dis)believe. 85 Acres of Land. Archery...
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
thurstontalk.com
The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023
Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator January 20 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 20 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Letter: Government Neglect/Waste (Tacoma Fire Department)
I have written before about governmental agencies being poor stewards of our tax dollars. Here is continued example on this very topic. Over 7 years ago, when I still lived in Tacoma, I wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Tribune, about a historic building owned by Tacoma Fire Dept. Along with the letter, I also called to voice my concerns to TFD about the neglect to the build pictured, which is downtown on Tacoma Ave.
The Suburban Times
County Council seeks commission board member
Pierce County Council announcement. Board member needed to represent Pierce County Council District 5 for the Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs! Board members help advise on important matters to all refugee and immigrant communities. Learn more and start your application PierceCountyWa.Gov/CRIA.
AOL Corp
Legacy Lakewood retail site closing. What’s next for Tacoma Discount World property?
A familiar Lakewood retail hub has new owners and what appears to be a new direction. As recently as 2021, the site that includes Tacoma Discount World, 11013 Pacific Highway SW, had been considered for a multifamily housing development, according to city officials and online permitting records. Today, new owners...
The Suburban Times
Charles Wright Academy Graduate on King 5’s Evening Magazine
J’Nai Bridges (Charles Wright Academy, Class of 2005) was recently interviewed by King 5’s Evening Magazine at CWA. She came back to campus on January 9 to visit students, and the news crew came back to capture it all. The segments aired in two parts this week. Dylan M. (Class of 2024) brought J’Nai to tears playing piano in a practice room, and his music became the background track for the second segment.
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot
The boyfriend of a woman who died of an overdose in Chehalis early Thursday morning was formally charged with controlled substance homicide in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday. The defendant, Ronnie Paul Wilson, 36, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 5:45 a.m. on...
1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m.
