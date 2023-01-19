Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Pablo López trade: Marlins send starting pitcher to Twins for batting champion Luis Arraez
The Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins have swung a January blockbuster. Reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez is heading to Miami for right-handed starting pitcher Pablo López and two prospects, the teams announced Friday. Infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio are also heading to Minnesota. Each team...
CBS Sports
Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal
Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday. Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 slash line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Twins top MLB prospects 2023: Brooks Lee leads list, Royce Lewis fights through more injuries
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tres Barrera: Gets NRI from St. Louis
Barrera signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Barrera has been given an invitation to major-league spring training. The 28-year-old has seen big-league action in bits and pieces with the Nationals, collecting a .631 OPS in 162 plate appearances. He's likely to open 2023 at Triple-A Memphis.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Finger healing well
Bregman's broken left index finger has healed well, and he's been able to swing since the start of January, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman broke his finger in the penultimate inning of last season, suffering the injury on a slide into second base in the eighth frame of Game 6 of the World Series. The injury could hardly have been better timed, as he was able to remain in the game and then had the maximum possible time to heal. It will be worth verifying that he does indeed look fully healthy once spring games begin, but he certainly appears to be on track.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaydon Mickens: Remains with New York
Mickens signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Mickens joined the team's practice squad Dec. 14 and never played this season after he appeared in 11 games between the Jaguars and Buccaneers in 2021. The 28-year-old will work to earn an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in 2023.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday
Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive-pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Plays well in playoff loss
Etienne rushed the ball 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. He added three receptions for 18 yards. Etienne paced the Jaguars' backfield in touches, though their gameplan quickly became pass-heavy as the team attempted to keep pace with the Chiefs. Despite the limited volume, Etienne still was a spark in the offense, particularly early in the fourth quarter when he found the end zone on a four-yard rush. His receiving volume remained underwhelming, though Etienne managed three receptions for the third time in his last five games. He will now look toward his third NFL season, and he should be expected to serve as Jacksonville's lead back in 2023.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Overreactions, reality checks for NFL divisional round: Bengals save NFL? Cowboys move on from Dak Prescott?
An exciting weekend of divisional playoff football has come to a close, with the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The NFL has the two best teams in...
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Eagles expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, stream for divisional playoffs
We have ourselves an NFC East showdown to wrap up Saturday's action as we begin the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The New York Giants will take their Cinderella story into Lincoln Financial Field and take on the Philadelphia Eagles. New York pulled off one of the bigger upsets...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup
Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
CBS Sports
Ronald Acuña Jr. likely out for 2023 World Baseball Classic, says decision is up to Braves' medical staff
Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. has expressed desire multiple times to play for his home country, Venezuela, in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. But it appears that won't be happening this year as the Braves want to keep the 25-year-old outfielder out of the preseason event for precautionary reasons.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Disappoints against Jags
McKinnon rushed the ball 11 times for 25 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. McKinnon was stymied as a runner, and he was narrowly out-touched by Isiah Pacheco. While he was bottled up on the ground, the more surprising part of McKinnon's performance was the fact that he was not targeted in the passing game. That likely had to do with Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury early in the contest as well as the game script, and the Chiefs could opt to keep McKinnon in the backfield more regularly to serve as an extra blocker in next week's AFC Championship Game.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL divisional round playoff picks: Giants shock Eagles, Cowboys upset 49ers, Bengals stun Bills
I'd like to start things off today by apologizing to the NFL. When they decided to change the name of "Wild Card Weekend" to "Super Wild Card Weekend," I thought it was going to be the biggest marketing failure since Crystal Clear Pepsi, but I was wrong, because the football we got over the weekend was Super Wild.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, updated bracket: Dates, times, TV, streaming for 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL season is officially down to its final four teams and we're going to be seeing some very familiar faces. For the second year in a row, the 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals are all in the conference title round. The only newcomer this year is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the NFC Championship for the first time since 2017.
Comments / 0