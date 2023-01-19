Read full article on original website
Bob Almendinger
3d ago
Can you imagine if Zeldin won? This prosecutor would be in the unemployment line and bad people would start paying for their crimes.
Reply(2)
8
LJWR
3d ago
This was a hate crime and no plea deal should be offered. New York is beginning to sound like Nazi Germany. This is intolerable.
Reply
8
zoop
3d ago
I don’t think I’ll get much argument from anyone when I say that Bragg is the WORST DA we’ve ever had in NYC.
Reply(1)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice
The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed
A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter, with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday. Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said. It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said. Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said. All four men were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. The brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo list the hotel as their address, cops said. The 600-bed hotel is one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants, as the Big Apple struggles to house an influx from the US border with Mexico.
NYC principal Brett Schneider could be probed over student fight
The caught-on-video fight involving a reputed peace-loving Bronx principal and a student has been referred to the Department of Education for a potential probe, The Post has learned. The Special Commissioner of Investigation for New York City schools made the referral, the office said this week, but a spokesperson declined to comment further. The statement came after The Post reported that Brett Schneider, the woke educator helming Bronx Collaborative High School — who preaches about love and respect — was seen pushing a student outside the school and then putting his fists up as if ready to take him on. The video of...
Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'
Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’
Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
Parole hearing for Staten Island officer Gerard Carter’s killer advanced to March; Victim’s family, police union on edge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It took Jozette Carter-Williams more than two decades to face down the location in West Brighton where her late husband, an NYPD Housing Police officer and community leader, was gunned down and killed by a 17-year-old reputed gang member. “I live a few blocks away, but...
NBC New York
Man Face-Punched on Manhattan Subway in Teen Weed Confrontation: Sources
A man aboard a Manhattan subway overnight suffered a brutal beatdown from a group of teenagers after reportedly asking them to stop smoking on the train, law enforcement sources said. The 37-year-old straphanger was riding a southbound No. 1 train shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when he noticed the high...
Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar
A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that the around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
Memorial mass to take place for Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora, NYPD officers who were fatally shot
Exactly one year ago, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
earthsattractions.com
Should I Take the Bus? The Pros and Cons of Taking Public Transport To New York City
New York City is a place that continues to grow in popularity with tourists and business people alike. In recent years, the use of public transport has become increasingly popular as a method of reaching the Big Apple. This is likely because it can be more cost-effective, and convenient, and it is also better for the environment.
NYPD: Staten Island raid nets 9 guns, hundreds of bullets, silencers, scopes; man, 42, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they confiscated a stash of assault-style weapons and other guns from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston on Jan. 12 around 5 p.m. as part of a continuing investigation, according to the criminal complaint and police.
bkreader.com
Off-Duty Bed-Stuy Cops Hanky Panky In Precinct Parking Lot: Report
Two off-duty officers from a Bed-Stuy police precinct were said to be observed having sexual relations inside a personal vehicle in the station’s parking lot, according to a report in the New York Post. A source told the Post that they had heard a woman screaming in […] Click...
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Burglar cuffed for allegedly murdering Upper West Side senior woman during break-in: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives cuffed on Saturday the brute that, they say, killed a senior during an apparent burglary on the Upper West Side earlier this week. Police investigators quickly fingered Brooklyn resident Lashawn Mackey,...
Early Addition: Guess whose Nissan has 5 unpaid speeding tickets in New York City?
Because you guessed right, it's the Nissan that George Santos has been driving, here are your early links: Elizabeth Holmes still in an estate and not a prison cell, it's Porch Pop season, and more. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Is NYC Violating Right to Shelter Law? Woman Sleeps in Car Due to ‘Inhumane' Conditions
There are new allegations that New York City is violating the right to shelter for women entering its homeless system, as some say poor conditions, long delays and accommodations for migrants are causing them to choose the streets instead. Kathia Wiscovitch, a victim of domestic violence, says applying for a...
Paralyzed Staten Island woman files civil suit in horrific crash after jury acquits ex-boyfriend of top charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone, who was paralyzed from the neck down in a 2020 crash, is seeking damages from the man deemed responsible for her injuries. Robert Mustari, 50, was found guilty by a jury two...
Fox News
940K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 25