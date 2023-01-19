ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bob Almendinger
3d ago

Can you imagine if Zeldin won? This prosecutor would be in the unemployment line and bad people would start paying for their crimes.

LJWR
3d ago

This was a hate crime and no plea deal should be offered. New York is beginning to sound like Nazi Germany. This is intolerable.

zoop
3d ago

I don’t think I’ll get much argument from anyone when I say that Bragg is the WORST DA we’ve ever had in NYC.

New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
New York Post

Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed

A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter, with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday. Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said. It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said. Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said. All four men were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. The brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo list the hotel as their address, cops said. The 600-bed hotel is one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants, as the Big Apple struggles to house an influx from the US border with Mexico.
New York Post

NYC principal Brett Schneider could be probed over student fight

The caught-on-video fight involving a reputed peace-loving Bronx principal and a student has been referred to the Department of Education for a potential probe, The Post has learned. The Special Commissioner of Investigation for New York City schools made the referral, the office said this week, but a spokesperson declined to comment further. The statement came after The Post reported that Brett Schneider, the woke educator helming Bronx Collaborative High School — who preaches about love and respect — was seen pushing a student outside the school and then putting his fists up as if ready to take him on. The video of...
Daily Voice

Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'

Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
New York Post

Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’

Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
Shore News Network

Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC News

Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar

A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Staten Island raid nets 9 guns, hundreds of bullets, silencers, scopes; man, 42, arrested

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they confiscated a stash of assault-style weapons and other guns from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston on Jan. 12 around 5 p.m. as part of a continuing investigation, according to the criminal complaint and police.
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
