Bloomington, MN

Con man tracked down in stolen vehicle thanks to iPad

By Mike Hanks Community Editor
Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

An iPad helped St. Paul Police officers arrest a 49-year-old man who conned his way into obtaining keys to a vehicle from a Bloomington hotel valet.

The tracking and eventual arrest of the suspect, whose permanent address was unclear, began at approximately 6:45 p.m. Jan 6 after police officers were dispatched to the JW Marriott hotel at Mall of America, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

A hotel valet spotted the suspect looking into a parked vehicle while holding a shopping bag. The valet asked the man if it was his vehicle, and he replied that it was. He said he needed to retrieve an item from the vehicle, but his wife had the valet ticket for the vehicle. The valet thought that a co-worker had already spoken with the suspect and that the man’s story was legitimate, so he retrieved the keys to allow the man access to the vehicle, Utecht explained.

The valet gave the suspect the keys to the vehicle so that he could access it, but the man instead entered the vehicle and drove off, Utecht noted.

A hotel manager contacted the owner of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Rochester woman, and verified it had been stolen. But the vehicle had her stepson’s iPad inside it, so the woman’s husband and stepson began tracking the vehicle by using a tracking app to locate the iPad, according to Utecht. Her husband, stepson and a hotel manager went to Minneapolis in search of the vehicle as the woman attempted to track its location.

They found the vehicle parked in Minneapolis, with the suspect outside of it. The owner was in contact with the Minneapolis Police Department when her husband’s entourage found the vehicle, but the suspect drove off before an officer was dispatched to the scene. A Minneapolis Police dispatcher advised the group not to follow the vehicle for their safety, Utecht noted.

The woman continued tracking the vehicle, however, and the suspect drove to the area near Allianz Field in St. Paul. St. Paul Police officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area and followed it into a McDonald’s parking lot, where the suspect exited the vehicle and tossed the keys into a snowbank upon seeing a patrol car approaching him. He was taken into custody by St. Paul officers and was transferred to and arrested by Bloomington officers, according to Utecht.

The suspect matched the person in a Mall of America surveillance video image of the theft, and a Nordstrom bag was found in the vehicle, matching the bag the suspect was holding when the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe, Utecht noted.

He was booked on suspicion of auto theft and had three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, including a warrant for a parole violation, Utecht said.

Assault arrest

A 22-year-old Bloomington man was accused of being intoxicated by his girlfriend, which resulted in his arrest on suspicion of domestic assault.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 100 block of 96th Street West at approximately 12:30 a.m. Jan. 6. Outside, they found a 22-year-old woman who reported that her boyfriend was in their apartment with their child. She had a scratch above her eye and red marks on her wrists, Utecht said.

The woman told the police that the suspect was knocking items over when he came home. She asked if he was drunk, which upset him. When she confronted him a second time, he began arguing with her and eventually pushed her, causing her to fall over a car seat. He then grabbed her wrists and covered her mouth and nose to prevent her from yelling for help. He took her cellphone, but allowed her to retreat to a bedroom, where she locked the door and contacted her brother through an iPad, prompting him to call the police, Utecht explained.

When she left the bedroom, the suspect appeared to be passed out, allowing her to exit their residence until officers arrived. The suspect was arrested without incident, Utecht noted.

Clothing theft

Two men accused of stealing merchandise from a Mall of America store fled the mall after punching a loss prevention officer.

Police officers were dispatched to Nordstrom Rack at approximately 3:50 p.m. Jan. 9. A loss prevention officer reported that the perpetrators entered a store fitting room several times with merchandise and appeared to be concealing items underneath their clothing. When a loss prevention officer checked the fitting rooms after the males had finished, there was no sign of the items they had taken in, according to Utecht.

When the duo exited the store, a 20-year-old loss prevention officer confronted one of the men. The second man became verbally aggressive with the officer, threw a backpack at him and punched him in the stomach. The duo fled the area and police officers searching the area were unable to locate them, Utecht said.

The store’s surveillance cameras provided images of the perpetrators, who are suspected of stealing approximately $300 worth of merchandise, Utecht noted.

Unwelcome and unhappy

A 41-year-old man seeking shelter in an office building parking ramp had nine outstanding warrants when he was arrested for fleeing a police officer.

Officers were dispatched to Ceridian, 3311 E. Old Shakopee Road, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Jan. 10 after a report that a man was sleeping in the parking ramp stairwell. Officers at the parking ramp found the homeless man with personal possessions around him, and informed him he had to leave. When asked for his name, he gave a generic name as he gathered his possessions, Utecht said.

As officers checked his name for trespass citations and warrants, the man became upset. He began to walk off, dropping some of his possessions. When informed he dropped some of his items, he ignored the advisory and continued walking. One of the items he dropped turned out to have a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine in it, Utecht noted.

The check of the identification information he gave indicated it was an alias for a man with several warrants. Officers began searching the area for the man and found footprints in the snow on the southwest side of the parking ramp. As officers followed the footprints, they found the man lying in a snowbank. When informed he was under arrest, the man became argumentative, then got up and began running toward the Minnesota River bottoms, Utecht said.

An attempt to shoot the man with a Taser gun was unsuccessful. The man eventually fell down in deep snow, however, allowing officers to catch up and tackle him. He refused to listen to officer commands, and resisted arrest, but was eventually shot with a Taser gun and arrested, Utecht explained.

The suspect was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a glass pipe. Upon confirming his identity, he was arrested on suspicion of fleeing, obstructing a police officer by giving a false name and drug possession, as well as his nine warrants, six from Hennepin county and one from Anoka, Ramsey and Scott counties, Utecht noted.

