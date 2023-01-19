Richfield Police Department reports, Jan. 4-10

For Jan. 4-10, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:

Jan. 4

Shoplifting was reported at Richfield Liquor Store, 7700 Lyndale Ave. The perpetrators left the area prior to officers arriving at the store.

A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 1500 block of 62nd Street East.

A 29-year-old Lexington, Minnesota, man was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 70th Street East.

A 21-year-old Roseville man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 700 block of 66th Street East.

Jan. 5

A search warrant was executed at a residence on the 6900 block of James Avenue, resulting in the arrest of one male for a felony warrant.

A theft from a motor vehicle that occurred in October was reported at Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave.

A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 77th Street East.

Property damage was reported at an apartment building on the 700 block of 78th Street East.

An adult male was arrested following a report of an unwanted guest at an apartment on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue.

Jan. 6

A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue.

A disturbance was reported at a residence on the 7400 block of Second Avenue.

A vehicle was stolen at LA Fitness, 6501 Lyndale Ave.

Following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 78th Street East, a 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after revocation and drug possession.

Jan. 7

Shoplifting was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 W. 78th St. The perpetrators left the area prior to officers arriving at the store.

A vehicle was stolen at LA Fitness, 6501 Lyndale Ave.

A male was arrested on warrants following a report of shoplifting at Burlington, 1150 W. 78th St.

Jan. 8

A 31-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop for swerving on the 500 block of 72nd Street West.

A burglary was reported at an apartment building on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry.

A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for outstanding warrants and giving a false name to a police officer at Walgreens, 12 W. 66th St.

A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a two-vehicle crash on the 600 block of 63rd Street West.

A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault following a report of a disturbance on the 7300 block of Fourth Avenue South.

Jan. 9

A vehicle was stolen at an apartment building on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Lake Shore Drive Condominiums, 6615 Lake Shore Drive.

An adult male stole hygiene products from Walgreens, 12 W. 66th St., and left in a vehicle.

Jan. 10

A vehicle was stolen at an apartment building on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue.

A 31-year-old Minneapolis man and a 31-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested for shoplifting at Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway.

A 31-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a call for a welfare check at McDonald’s, 6645 Lyndale Ave.

— Compiled by Mike Hanks