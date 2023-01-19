ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

I-70 near Kansas border reopens after weather closure

LIMON, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado that was closed for several hours Saturday due to deteriorating snow conditions has reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate was closed in both directions from US 40 (3 miles west of Limon) to the...
LIMON, CO
KXRM

National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado

(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

At Least 9 Semi-Trucks Wreck During Brutal Winter Storms

A massive 21-vehicle pileup that included nine semi-trucks on Colorado’s I-70 has forced the major stretch of road to shut down. According to authorities, the ongoing winter storms were a significant factor in the wrecks. Per reports from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the accident affected nine semi-trucks and...
STRASBURG, CO
southernillinoisnow.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 19

LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with between two to six inches of snow on the ground. Most are at Level one or two, or simply issuing a “Snow Emergency.”. A Level 3 snow emergency is the highest one that can...
OHIO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm headed to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
INDIANA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
CBS Denver

Crews clean up semi crashes, I-70, I-76 reopen after Winter Storm

Cleanup efforts continued on I-70 on Thursday. The interstate reopened after it was closed eastbound from Airpark Road in the far eastern part of the Denver metro area to Byers. I-76 also reopened to traffic from eastern Colorado to the Nebraska border on Thursday afternoon. Eastbound lanes of US 36 reopened between I-70 (2 miles west of Aurora) and CO 71 (32 miles east of Byers) from mile marker 76.5 to mile marker 135.5 but the Colorado Department of Transportation said there were adverse conditions on the highway. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes.  One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged. Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle." Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.
STRASBURG, CO
KRQE News 13

Another winter storm arrives today

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The active pattern across the western US will continue at least for the next few days as another winter storm has arrived to the state. It is currently swirling around the Four Corners, bringing snow to the west, northern mountains, and into southern Colorado. This snow will continue to push northeast into Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
