I-70 near Kansas border reopens after weather closure
LIMON, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado that was closed for several hours Saturday due to deteriorating snow conditions has reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate was closed in both directions from US 40 (3 miles west of Limon) to the...
National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado
(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
At Least 9 Semi-Trucks Wreck During Brutal Winter Storms
A massive 21-vehicle pileup that included nine semi-trucks on Colorado’s I-70 has forced the major stretch of road to shut down. According to authorities, the ongoing winter storms were a significant factor in the wrecks. Per reports from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the accident affected nine semi-trucks and...
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.
Clear skies and quiet winds characterize the early hours of Friday when temperatures are roughly 15 to 20 degrees lower than normal. The snow starts falling about midday in the mountains and makes it's way down I-25 and into the plains around 5 o'clock. Overnight, the snow has only increased.
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
Fox 19
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with between two to six inches of snow on the ground. Most are at Level one or two, or simply issuing a “Snow Emergency.”. A Level 3 snow emergency is the highest one that can...
More snow in the forecast for the mountains and plains
The weather pattern will remain cold and unsettled for the next 7 to 10 days with more snow in the forecast for the mountains and the plains
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
weather5280.com
It's going to snow a lot somewhere tomorrow night, but probably not in Denver
A weird weekend for weather underway, as probabilities were slim at best for snow today (and we're seeing showers and flurries all day) and tomorrow's "big snow" looks more and more like a nothing-burger with each passing hour. The NWS still has "heavy snow" in the forecast grid for Denver...
12 inches of snow to hit particularly dry Colorado region
Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with...
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
Flurries and cold for Denver with heavy snow for southeast Colorado
The weather pattern will remain cold and unsettled for the next 7 to 10 days with more snow in the forecast for the mountains and the plains
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
I took Amtrak's seasonal ski train in Colorado during opening weekend. Here are the 6 best and 4 worst parts about the ride.
Amtrak's Winter Park Express ski train has great views, free gear storage, and arrives next to chairlifts, but only runs once a day and can be costly.
Crews clean up semi crashes, I-70, I-76 reopen after Winter Storm
Cleanup efforts continued on I-70 on Thursday. The interstate reopened after it was closed eastbound from Airpark Road in the far eastern part of the Denver metro area to Byers. I-76 also reopened to traffic from eastern Colorado to the Nebraska border on Thursday afternoon. Eastbound lanes of US 36 reopened between I-70 (2 miles west of Aurora) and CO 71 (32 miles east of Byers) from mile marker 76.5 to mile marker 135.5 but the Colorado Department of Transportation said there were adverse conditions on the highway. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes. One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged. Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle." Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.
KRQE News 13
Another winter storm arrives today
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The active pattern across the western US will continue at least for the next few days as another winter storm has arrived to the state. It is currently swirling around the Four Corners, bringing snow to the west, northern mountains, and into southern Colorado. This snow will continue to push northeast into Saturday.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
How Much Snow has Colorado’s Grand Mesa Seen So Far This Winter?
Colorado's Grand Mesa is a beautiful place to visit during the winter months. If you can get up passed Powderhorn Ski Resort and on to the Mesa Lakes Lodge you'll find an amazing winter wonderland waiting to be explored. Western Colorado counts on the winter snows to restore our lakes,...
