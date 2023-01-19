Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Rep. Greg Steube's 25-foot fall seen by delivery driver who called for help: 911 audio
A 911 call sheds new light on the 25-foot fall Florida Rep. Greg Steube suffered at his home. A delivery driver saw him fall after a branch hit the ladder he was on.
Ron DeSantis pushes for sweeping protections against COVID-19 mandates in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" to outline his efforts in the upcoming Florida legislative session for "permanent" protections against COVID-19 mandates.
spectrumnews1.com
Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died Saturday in a training accident, officials said. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details. “The entire racetrack community expresses its...
VP Harris required people to sign 'attestation of vaccination' paper to attend her Florida speech: reports
Florida attendees at a Vice President Kamala Harris event on Sunday were required to prove whether they were vaccinated before attending, or show proof of a COVID-19 negative test.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube, 44, hospitalized with 'several injuries' after falling off the roof
Greg Steube, 44, fell from the roof of his house in Sarasota, Florida and was found on Wednesday afternoon by a delivery man. His office said he sustained 'several injuries'.
As Florida Democrats sink into political quicksand, the party gears up for a new leader
After Florida Democrats suffered massive setbacks in November — even worse than their usual election losses — the search was on for someone to blame. Out came the knives, pointed at state Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz. After initially resisting calls for his resignation, Diaz stepped down earlier this month, halfway through his four-year term as state party leader. That was the easy part. ...
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
Florida Mentioned on List of States with the Worst Tap Water in the United States
Tap water is easy to take for granted because it's ever-present inside our homes. We cook and clean with it. We bathe in it. We brush our teeth and wash our hair with it. Some of us drink it.
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized
Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder. Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night. Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
New Yorkers abandoning their state in record numbers for sunny climates, low taxes of Florida: report
New Yorkers fled their state in droves for the southward destination of Florida, a report citing driver's license transfers to the Sunshine State shows.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Iguanas Continue To Invade Florida, Causing Growing Problems
Iguanas are an invasive species in Florida that have been causing structural damage, power outages, and spreading salmonella to pets. The population of iguanas in Florida is growing and becoming a bigger problem yearly.
Mysuncoast.com
80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
DeSantis blasts Biden for leaving Florida out to dry amid maritime migrant surge
The Coast Guard is not getting enough support from the Biden administration as migrant flood into South Florida via the straits, coming from Cuba and Haiti, DeSantis says.
Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
fox13news.com
Bill proposes adding 911 dispatchers first responder family
BRADENTON, Fla. - Officials hope a legislative bill to recognize 911 telecommunicators as first responders may inspire more people to join the profession if it gets passed. As a captain with the Manatee County 911 call center, Mike Turner has spent 25 years asking questions to help others. "We provide...
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
