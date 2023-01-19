ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

spectrumnews1.com

Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died Saturday in a training accident, officials said. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details. “The entire racetrack community expresses its...
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Florida Democrats sink into political quicksand, the party gears up for a new leader

After Florida Democrats suffered massive setbacks in November — even worse than their usual election losses — the search was on for someone to blame. Out came the knives, pointed at state Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz. After initially resisting calls for his resignation, Diaz stepped down earlier this month, halfway through his four-year term as state party leader. That was the easy part. ...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
FLORIDA STATE
JoAnn Ryan

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Mysuncoast.com

80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bill proposes adding 911 dispatchers first responder family

BRADENTON, Fla. - Officials hope a legislative bill to recognize 911 telecommunicators as first responders may inspire more people to join the profession if it gets passed. As a captain with the Manatee County 911 call center, Mike Turner has spent 25 years asking questions to help others. "We provide...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
