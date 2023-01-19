ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Ons Jabeur falls to Marketa Vondrousova at Australian Open

 3 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.

Jabeur, who is from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022 and came to Australia considered a contender for what would be her first Grand Slam title.

She reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne in 2020 but missed the tournament a year ago with an injured back.

The left-handed Vondrousova reached the final of the French Open as a teenager in 2019 but has never made it past the fourth round in 17 other appearances at Grand Slam tournaments.

Magda Linette tops Caroline Garcia, reaches Aussie quarters

Magda Linette came from two breaks down in the first set en route to defeating No. 4 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4 at the Australian Open on Monday, allowing her to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal where she will face Karolina Pliskova.
