Another Austin classic is closing its doors on January 15. The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Avenue, is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page."It has been a thrill being your neighborhood cruise director for the past 4 years, and you know we won’t be going out quietly!," the post on November 16, 2022, stated.The owners went to further state that the clubhouse was being acquired by a business that would run a coffee shop, natural wine bar and bottle shop in place of the clubhouse.The last week of events, which last until the silent disco party on January 15, include performances from local Austin artists in addition to the normal offerings of arcade games and milkshakes at the clubhouse.--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO