How long Austin buyers need to save for a home, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. This is how long Austin home buyers need to work to save for a down payment. A new study says Austin buyers will need to work for 3.64 or 6.07 years to afford a down payment on a median home value of $482,900.2. 10 restaurants represent their cities at the 2023 inauguration, including two from Austin. The County Line and Industry — an old restaurant and a very new one —...
Local fresh-squeezed juice shop closes after 20 years in Austin
Another homegrown Austin business is permanently closing this week. In a letter on their website, Daily Juice announced the pending closure of all locations. The shop's Westlake location is already closed, with its other three outposts to follow suit by Sunday, January 22.Opened in 2003, the shop specializing in fresh-squeezed, cold pressed, never-processed juices would have reached two decades in business this year. Citing the pandemic, rising food and labor costs, and high rent, Daily Juice thanked its Austin customers for all the support over the years:"This really hurts," the letter reads. "We are so grateful to you all for...
7 things to know right now in Austin food: Cult favorite pizza finds a permanent home
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsA cult classic in Austin pizza, Sammataro, is expanding. The restaurant is opening a brick-and-mortar location at 900 West 10th Street, to complement its food truck on East 12th and its pop-ups. The space used to belong to 40 North, another pizza joint that specialized in Neapolitan pies until its closing in fall of 2022. Sammataro makes closer to a New York slice, but still stays rustic...
Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street
Austinites who find themselves wistfully scouring flight deals to Ireland are in for a special surprise later this spring. Hailing from New York, The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin.The outpost will be The Dead Rabbit's first venture outside New York, where it just celebrated its tenth anniversary. Opened in 2013, the pub takes its name from an Irish gang who lived in the same lower Manhattan neighborhood nearly 200 years prior. Co-founder Jack McGarry had already earned the title of "world's best" for a previous Belfast concept, and The Dead...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivals and live entertainment make the case for wandering the city limits in the days to come. Attend the Lunar New Year Festival with the whole family, or enjoy fringe theatre with friends at FronteratFest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 19Cap City Comedy Club presents Joe ListComedian Joe List brings his brand of dry humor to Cap City Comedy Club. He’s best known for his appearance on Netflix's The Stand Ups Season 2, and for his finalist run on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Get...
Local drive-in theater loses "80 percent" of its equipment after downtown Austin theft
Blue Starlite Drive-in, a small movie theater chain with unique locations dotted across Austin, announced on Instagram that a large portion of its downtown equipment had been stolen. The theft, by the theater’s estimate, happened “between Sunday night and Wed[nesday] morning” and affected 80 percent of the downtown location’s equipment.“They broke into all 4 of our projection trailers and gutted them,” wrote the theater’s owner, Josh Frank. “They took almost everything. Recovering from this will be a challenge.”Frank called the burglary a “well-planned heist,” although it seems that only the downtown theater was affected, leaving the Mueller, Town Lake, and...
TC Superstar kicks off Tiny Texas Tour, plus more Austin show picks for late January
If you missed out on the many great local shows that happened in the first part of January, the good news is there are still plenty of noteworthy gigs on the schedule for the back half of the month. Here’s what should be on your radar.Night Cap at Continental Club – January 19-21The Continental Club is set to host three nights of Night Cap this week. Advance tickets to see the alt-rock band on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but you can still guarantee your way in for the performance on Thursday. Otherwise, a small number of tickets will...
10 restaurants represent their cities at the 2023 inauguration, including two from Austin
The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) is serving up a Texas-sized feast at the Texas State Capitol on January 17 at the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. More than 60 culinary students from ProStart are running the show, which also marks the beginning of the state's 88th legislative session.The partnership between the inauguration and the TRA, called "A Taste of Texas" represents the "$87 billion restaurant industry, which encompasses more than 53,000 locations and a workforce of over 1.3 million employees," according to a press release. Programming by the TRA involves small businesses from across the...
Le Garage boutique sale returns to Austin with winter collections and cooled prices
By this point in the winter, Austinites' holiday presents are now cherished or returned; sweaters are broken out of their closeted confines just to reveal snags and much tighter arms than last winter. Whether they're following the momentum of the season or looking for a reason for a complete overhaul, the place to do it is Le Garage Sale, Austin's impossibly large, semi-annual sample and overstock sale. From January 21-22, small Texas boutiques (defined by the sale as those without nationwide distribution) will fill the Palmer Event Center with vintage clothes and accessories, handmade displays, haphazard bargain bins, and more....
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College
It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.“Miguel was the first chef to introduce true interior Mexican food to Austin when he arrived here in 1962....
Madonna mounts global celebration tour for 2023 with stop in Austin
One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe. Called " Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years. The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September. UPDATE 1-19-2023: Madonna has added 13 new dates to the tour, including second shows in Houston, Dallas, and Austin. The dates below reflect the new shows: Wednesday, September 13 and newly added Thursday, September 14 – Houston, Toyota Center Monday, September 18 and newly added Tuesday, September 19 – Dallas, American...
How to join the cast of a 'Yellowstone' spinoff filming in North Texas, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' filming in North Texas. '1883: The Bass Reeves Story" is being filmed around Fort Worth.2. Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear. The Paranormal Cirque dresses regular circus acts up for a fun and spooky twist. 3. Thriving Austin neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022. New Braunfels was also the top boomtown in Texas, according to this recent study.4. Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022. Here are the top 10 meals from last year we're still thinking about in 2023.5. Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas. A new Universal theme park is coming to Frisco, Texas.
10 ways to stick to your Dry January goals in Austin this month
The first month of the year is about halfway over and some resolutioners who committed to Dry January may find some of their creative workarounds, well, running dry. Not doing something sounds pretty easy, but we’d still like to spend time with friends, feel less awkward at a blues club with empty hands, and get around town to break up the winter monotony.These 10 ideas should make it a little easier to get through the month, and you may even enter February with a few new useful habits. Be it a new workout routine, an obsession with the calming magic...
Austin's classical music station tunes up with new CEO and unconventional series
Classical doesn’t mean safe and the same. KMFA 89.5, Austin’s classical music radio station, is proving it with two announcements: first it appoints George Preston as its first new CEO in a decade, and further interrupts the status quo with the newly announced lineup of its “Offbeat Series,” featuring creative contemporary performances that pull input from pop styles, play with listening spaces, and transform the typical experience listening to live classical music. The station hopes to draw new listeners who may not actively engage with classical music already.“George comes to us with exceptional experience leading a classical radio station,” said...
Austin Pets Alive! receives stamp of approval from USPS for 50th anniversary collection
The United States Postal Service (USPS) unveiled its new Love 2023 Forever stamps at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) on Thursday morning.Every year, the USPS releases a new "Love Forever" stamp a month before Valentine's Day as part of the "First Day of Issue Ceremony." For the 2023 season, USPS opted to have the theme of the stamp honor the cats and dogs people love to shower with gifts and hugs year-round."Evoking feelings of warmth and playfulness, each stamp shows a cute and cuddly animal resting its front paws on a big red heart. Sure to add a bit of whimsy...
One-night benefit concert supporting reproductive rights marks 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
On the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, LGBTQ+ nonprofit Future Front Texas and Othr Agency are partnering to co-host the Texan Feminist Throwdown on January 22. Future Front is known in Austin for its creative workshops and small business markets prioritizing women and LGBTQ+ artists and makers. With the support of Othr Agency, an Austin design and production agency, 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will go to three nonprofit organizations throughout Texas: The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity, MOVE Texas, and Black Mamas ATX.The decision to support these charities comes from...
Tesla's Austin headquarters files for $800 million campus expansion
Tesla appears to be planning to add to its Austin manufacturing facility, based on documents filed with the State of Texas.Tesla's facility is already massive, clocking in at more than 10 million square feet for both battery and vehicle manufacturing. The "Gigafactory" campus also serves as Tesla's headquarters.Now, Tesla has filed a series of plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to construct proposed additions at the campus. The six filings, registered between December 20, 2022, and January 10, 2023, total $833,700,000 and 1.7 million square feet of additional space.Half of the filings propose starting work...
Central Austin arcade and milkshake shop closes later this month
Another Austin classic is closing its doors on January 15. The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Avenue, is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page."It has been a thrill being your neighborhood cruise director for the past 4 years, and you know we won’t be going out quietly!," the post on November 16, 2022, stated.The owners went to further state that the clubhouse was being acquired by a business that would run a coffee shop, natural wine bar and bottle shop in place of the clubhouse.The last week of events, which last until the silent disco party on January 15, include performances from local Austin artists in addition to the normal offerings of arcade games and milkshakes at the clubhouse.--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin Film Society announces honorees for 2023 Texas Film Awards
Awards season is in full swing, and not just in Hollywood. On March 3, the Austin Film Society (AFS) brings back its annual Texas Film Awards to honor both rising stars and Texans who have significantly impacted the independent film industry. Fittingly, this year's ceremony takes place on a movie-set-turned venue, Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. In a release announcing the 2023 honorees, AFS also announced this year's Master of Ceremonies, Texas native and actress Edi Patterson. Known for her roles in films and series including Knives Out, The Righteous Gemstones, Partners, and Vice Principals, Patterson performs in improv and sketch...
Exquisite craftsmanship and special details set this Travis Heights home apart
A moody black exterior is only the beginning for the eye-catching 1135 Gillespie Pl., built by the renowned Jack Boothe Construction.Douglas Fir accents and a white standing-seam metal roof are complemented by lush landscaping that's framed by bespoke, handcrafted steel, providing a backdrop for native plants and trees that create privacy and shade. Inside, stunning materials and beautiful European oak floors ground the bright, sunny rooms that look out over the verdant backyard, sparkling pool, and neighborhood treetops.The open main living space encourages entertaining, with a seamless flow out to the Lueder limestone-covered patio, sun deck, sparkling pool, and lawn...
