Texans love to get outdoors, and we're lucky to have 89 state parks, historic sites, and natural areas to explore across our great state. Totaling more than 640,000 acres, these public lands are reaching a major milestone in 2023 and one traveling exhibition is commemorating the event throughout the year.The new exhibit, "The Art of Texas State Parks," features works by some of the state's most celebrated artists. It will travel to the Houston Museum of Natural Science from May 26 to October 1 after its January debut at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. It will then...

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO