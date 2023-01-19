Read full article on original website
Stunning new art exhibition celebrates 100 years of Texas State Parks
Texans love to get outdoors, and we're lucky to have 89 state parks, historic sites, and natural areas to explore across our great state. Totaling more than 640,000 acres, these public lands are reaching a major milestone in 2023 and one traveling exhibition is commemorating the event throughout the year.The new exhibit, "The Art of Texas State Parks," features works by some of the state's most celebrated artists. It will travel to the Houston Museum of Natural Science from May 26 to October 1 after its January debut at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. It will then...
Texas population shatters records with massive new number milestone
The adage "everything's bigger in Texas" has never been more apropos than with this news: For the first time ever, the population of Texas officially reached 30 million.Or 30,029,572 in July 2022, to be exact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates, released on December 22.We predicted this milestone last year when our population clocked in at 29,558,864, as long as Texas maintained its then-year-over-year growth of 1.1 percent.We bested that percentage and then some, growing 1.6 percent and coming in fourth for total percentage growth. Florida, Idaho, and South Carolina were the only...
