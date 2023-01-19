The Meridian Mustang girls basketball team welcomed the Brentsville Tigers to Falls Church on Friday night, looking to continue their undefeated start to conference play after winning their previous two matchups by an average margin of 50 – yes, 50 – points. The JV squad got the evening started with a 21-17 win, but the Varsity team got off to a bit of a slow start as Brentsville scored the game’s first four points. Meridian was able to regoup and answered with a 6-0 run to take their first lead, and by the end of the opening frame they’d expanded that lead to 14-9.

