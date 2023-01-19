ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Falls Church News-Press

Theater Camps Teach the Arts & Life Skills to Children of All Ages

When one thinks about the theater and performing in a show, they probably think it’s a way that a person can learn how to memorize lines or act with others. However, it can also be a way for young adults to learn about empathy and communication skills, as well as raise their self-esteem.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Our Man in Arlington

Reader, please tolerate a surplus of numbers. They represent a deficit of meals for local compatriots. “Food Insecurity,” as examined Jan. 11 at the Arlington Committee of 100, has worsened in our pandemic times. But a coalition of county, school, and nonprofit professionals and volunteers has new plans for spreading the nourishment.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Meridian Girls Use 25-2 Run to Stay Hot vs. Brentsville

The Meridian Mustang girls basketball team welcomed the Brentsville Tigers to Falls Church on Friday night, looking to continue their undefeated start to conference play after winning their previous two matchups by an average margin of 50 – yes, 50 – points. The JV squad got the evening started with a 21-17 win, but the Varsity team got off to a bit of a slow start as Brentsville scored the game’s first four points. Meridian was able to regoup and answered with a 6-0 run to take their first lead, and by the end of the opening frame they’d expanded that lead to 14-9.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy