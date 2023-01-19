Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
KTUL
Man with warrants tries hiding from police in attic before being taken into custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with warrants tried hiding from police officers in the attic of an occupied home on Friday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began just after noon when they received a call about a suspect wanted for first degree burglary at a home near East 33rd Street and North Yale Avenue.
KTUL
Deputies identify one suspect in Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects arrested Friday in connection to a double homicide. Investigators interviewed two people on Friday for a case that began as a possible missing person or suspicious incident. After the interview, deputies said the case changed to a homicide investigation.
Man Accused Of Leading Osage Co. Deputies On Chase On Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
A man is in custody on Friday morning accused of leading Osage County Deputies on an early-morning chase on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say the chase ended in a crash near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road. Police say a TPD K9 unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.
Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle
Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car. Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.
KTUL
Man arrested after attempted break-in, threatening officers, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man after he allegedly tried breaking into a woman's home and then threatened police officers. Tulsa police say Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., they were called to an apartment complex near 71st and Peoria in reference to a man trying to break into an apartment.
KTUL
Washington County deputies take two into custody on murder complaints
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on first degree murder complaints. WCSO says that while investigating a possible missing person and suspicious incident, investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was for a home near the 39700 block of...
KTUL
Lighthorse police searching for wanted man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Criminal Investigation division is searching for a wanted man. Lighthorse police say Gary Wayne Fraser is wanted in connection to a hit and run that happened in Weleetka on Jan. 15. Fraser has felony warrants for homicide, leaving the scene...
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCSO: Two Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Two people have been taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff's Deputies on 1st Degree Murder complaints. According to a press release from Undersheriff Jon Copeland, while investigating a possible missing persons / suspicious incident, WCSO Investigators and Deputies developed probable cause for a search warrant. The search warrant was for a single-family residence in the 397000 Block of W 1300 Rd, northeast of Dewey in rural Washington County. Two people were taken into custody on 1st Degree Murder complaints.
KTUL
Man sentenced to 54 months in jail for DUI crash in Carter County that killed mother of 3
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Dustin Bulla crossed the center line on Keller Road in Carter County...
KTUL
3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
blackchronicle.com
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies stated they've arrested two individuals on first-degree homicide complaints. The sheriff's workplace stated they had been investigating a doable lacking individuals case. They stated it took them to a house northeast of Dewey the place two individuals had been arrested. Deputies haven't launched the names...
KTUL
2 arrested with 6 pounds of cannabis, man assaults K9 officer, says Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was found with nearly six pounds of marijuana and assaulted a K9 officer Wednesday, Tulsa police said. The man, Shawn Scott, was attempting to flee after a traffic stop when a K9 officer helped police catch him. Officers said Scott tried to pry...
1600kush.com
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
1600kush.com
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
Man Accused By Police Of Attempting To Kidnap Lowes Employee In Bartlesville Arrested
A man police say attempted to kidnap an employee at a store in Bartlesville is in custody on Wednesday, police say. The Bartlesville Police Department said that video shows a man identified as Quincy Wilson attempting to forcibly remove a female Lowes employee from the store on Tuesday. Captain Andrew...
