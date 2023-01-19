ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hominy, OK

KRMG

Police searching for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man with warrants tries hiding from police in attic before being taken into custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with warrants tried hiding from police officers in the attic of an occupied home on Friday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began just after noon when they received a call about a suspect wanted for first degree burglary at a home near East 33rd Street and North Yale Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Deputies identify one suspect in Washington County double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects arrested Friday in connection to a double homicide. Investigators interviewed two people on Friday for a case that began as a possible missing person or suspicious incident. After the interview, deputies said the case changed to a homicide investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car. Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after attempted break-in, threatening officers, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man after he allegedly tried breaking into a woman's home and then threatened police officers. Tulsa police say Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., they were called to an apartment complex near 71st and Peoria in reference to a man trying to break into an apartment.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Lighthorse police searching for wanted man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Criminal Investigation division is searching for a wanted man. Lighthorse police say Gary Wayne Fraser is wanted in connection to a hit and run that happened in Weleetka on Jan. 15. Fraser has felony warrants for homicide, leaving the scene...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO: Two Charged with 1st Degree Murder

Two people have been taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff's Deputies on 1st Degree Murder complaints. According to a press release from Undersheriff Jon Copeland, while investigating a possible missing persons / suspicious incident, WCSO Investigators and Deputies developed probable cause for a search warrant. The search warrant was for a single-family residence in the 397000 Block of W 1300 Rd, northeast of Dewey in rural Washington County. Two people were taken into custody on 1st Degree Murder complaints.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KTUL

3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County

Washington County Deputies stated they’ve arrested two individuals on first-degree homicide complaints. The sheriff’s workplace stated they had been investigating a doable lacking individuals case. They stated it took them to a house northeast of Dewey the place two individuals had been arrested. Deputies haven’t launched the names...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
CUSHING, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
TULSA, OK

