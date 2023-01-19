Read full article on original website
Walmart Gunman Identified
The name of the active shooter inside an Evansville Walmart has been identified. He is 25 year old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former employee. As soon as officers were notified around 10:00 Thursday night, they went right into the store. Officers were given a description of the shooter, assembled...
UPDATE: Active Shooter Was A Former Employee
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooter was a former employee of Walmart. He shot a female employee. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting took place inside the the Walmart on South Red Bank Road in Evansville around...
Parents Blame Hospital For Son’s Death
The parents of eight year old Marco Gabriel have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Evansville. Marco was taken to St. Vincent Urgent Care last September to be seen by a doctor. Then told to take him to the emergency room for an MRI. His parents say,...
EPO Receives Grant From ARP
The Vanderburgh County Commissioners and council members presented the Evansville Philharmonic with a large check. It totaled just over $200,000 and will go toward future projects. The Philharmonic has partnered with other non-profits to help with presenting their “Tradition Series”. They are one of seven non-profits organizations to...
