ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting monday, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. Wood county public schools say this closure will impact four local schools. Franklin Elementary Center, Parkersburg South High School, Wood County Technical Center, and Gihon Elementary School traffic will be impacted.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Members of the community hold day of COVID remembrance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A day of remembrance was held for those in our community that has been lost during the COVID pandemic. “So many people just vanished without having any sort of a service or anyone knowing. So I felt that we needed to speak for those that left so that was the reason for the day of remembrance,” said Organizer, Glenn Newman.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Five different Wood Co. groups receive recycling grants from WVDEP

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is providing recycling grants to many groups across the state. Of the 29 recipients across the state, five of them are in Wood County as a part of the rehabilitation environmental action plan. Some of these include Habitat...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

OSU educator talks about the increase in egg prices

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - You have probably noticed the price of eggs increasing recently at stores. OSU Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator Marcus McCartney explained that it has a lot to do with avian flu. “When avian flu has an out break at a farm, that farm has to euthanize...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK

Icy roads cause Sunday morning interstate wrecks in West Virginia, with more rain and snow on the way

(UPDATE: 12:10 p.m., Jan. 22, 2023): Metro 911 says all lanes of interstates 79 and 77 are back open after several wrecks due to icy conditions on Sunday morning. Metro issued an alert for black ice in the Sissonville, Elkview, and Charleston areas of West Virginia. The interstates in those areas were shut down shortly before 9 a.m., according to Metro.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jarvis, Stephen G.

Steve was born in Parkersburg, WV March 6, 1968, the oldest son of Gaynol Glen & the late Charolette Louise Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarvis; his brothers, Matthew Jarvis (Jeanie) of Hurricane, WV, and Andrew Jarvis (Elizabeth) of Lenexa, KS; his son, Tyler Jarvis of Charleston, WV, and daughters, Shelby (Colton) Adkins of Charlton Hgts, WV, Shannan (Todd) Shaulis of Washington, WV, Misha Satow of Washington, WV, in-laws, Ralph and Barb Angus of Washington, WV, Tresha and Wayne Coe of Oxford, Florida, Sherri and Norse Angus of Ravenswood, WV, Charlie and Tammy Angus of Leroy, WV, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner, Wesley, Emerson, Harlee, Carson, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Following the footsteps of his grandpa Post, Steve had a love of the Printing Industry and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Printing management. While in college, he was a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother. Steve chose to be a civil servant and moved to Yorktown, Virginia, to work at Langley AFB, ending his career with Langley as the chief Tactical Data Interoperability and Standards. In 2000, Steve had the opportunity through his employer to relocate to Ramstein-Miesenbach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, where he was the Chief CIO Support from 2000-2005. While living abroad, he assisted in coaching Tyler’s KMC Baseball team and made it to the Little League Championship, where the winner would go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. After his European tour, Steve returned to LAFB and continued to excel in his career.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

This Is Home: Buddy goes home with his new family

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’d been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away. It was a bittersweet goodbye at crazy bone on Monday as the staff handed the leash over to Buddy’s new owners.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”

Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Taylor, Howard R. “Dick”

Howard R. “Dick” Taylor, 80, of Williamstown, gained his heavenly wings surrounded by his family on January 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born August 19, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Russell and Daisy Mae Dearth Taylor. Dick worked for the city of Williamstown and enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, watching wrestling on TV, and attending yard sales. He was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. WTAP spoke with a Washington County Health Department official about the group of eye diseases. Megan Stanley said glaucoma can cause vision loss and can lead to blindness. It damages nerves in the eyes to do so. Unfortunately, Stanley said there...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy