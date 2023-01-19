Read full article on original website
WTAP
Humane societies across the state experience overpopulation problems
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley has experienced overpopulation for years. “I don’t know the last time we’ve been under 50 dogs in here. It’s been years I’d say,” said Assistant Manager, Kati Rankin. Overpopulation can cause many problems for...
WTAP
Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting monday, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. Wood county public schools say this closure will impact four local schools. Franklin Elementary Center, Parkersburg South High School, Wood County Technical Center, and Gihon Elementary School traffic will be impacted.
WTAP
Members of the community hold day of COVID remembrance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A day of remembrance was held for those in our community that has been lost during the COVID pandemic. “So many people just vanished without having any sort of a service or anyone knowing. So I felt that we needed to speak for those that left so that was the reason for the day of remembrance,” said Organizer, Glenn Newman.
West Virginia Hive Client, Mountain Steer Meat Company, To Celebrate Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford.
WTAP
Scoreboard: January 20, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Benny from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Benny! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. Benny is a one-year-old Beagle mix. He loves to snuggle, he loves pets, and playing with other dogs!. Benny is mostly house trained and friendly to everyone. He is...
WTAP
Five different Wood Co. groups receive recycling grants from WVDEP
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is providing recycling grants to many groups across the state. Of the 29 recipients across the state, five of them are in Wood County as a part of the rehabilitation environmental action plan. Some of these include Habitat...
WTAP
OSU educator talks about the increase in egg prices
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - You have probably noticed the price of eggs increasing recently at stores. OSU Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator Marcus McCartney explained that it has a lot to do with avian flu. “When avian flu has an out break at a farm, that farm has to euthanize...
WTAP
Belpre Community gathers in support of 3-year-old who suffers from rare brain cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Ryder is a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Since then Jack who has many things to possibly be upset about Jack has kept a positive attitude everyday that has inspired many. “We have hope and if we have hope we have...
WOWK
Icy roads cause Sunday morning interstate wrecks in West Virginia, with more rain and snow on the way
(UPDATE: 12:10 p.m., Jan. 22, 2023): Metro 911 says all lanes of interstates 79 and 77 are back open after several wrecks due to icy conditions on Sunday morning. Metro issued an alert for black ice in the Sissonville, Elkview, and Charleston areas of West Virginia. The interstates in those areas were shut down shortly before 9 a.m., according to Metro.
WTAP
Obituary: Jarvis, Stephen G.
Steve was born in Parkersburg, WV March 6, 1968, the oldest son of Gaynol Glen & the late Charolette Louise Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarvis; his brothers, Matthew Jarvis (Jeanie) of Hurricane, WV, and Andrew Jarvis (Elizabeth) of Lenexa, KS; his son, Tyler Jarvis of Charleston, WV, and daughters, Shelby (Colton) Adkins of Charlton Hgts, WV, Shannan (Todd) Shaulis of Washington, WV, Misha Satow of Washington, WV, in-laws, Ralph and Barb Angus of Washington, WV, Tresha and Wayne Coe of Oxford, Florida, Sherri and Norse Angus of Ravenswood, WV, Charlie and Tammy Angus of Leroy, WV, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner, Wesley, Emerson, Harlee, Carson, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Following the footsteps of his grandpa Post, Steve had a love of the Printing Industry and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Printing management. While in college, he was a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother. Steve chose to be a civil servant and moved to Yorktown, Virginia, to work at Langley AFB, ending his career with Langley as the chief Tactical Data Interoperability and Standards. In 2000, Steve had the opportunity through his employer to relocate to Ramstein-Miesenbach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, where he was the Chief CIO Support from 2000-2005. While living abroad, he assisted in coaching Tyler’s KMC Baseball team and made it to the Little League Championship, where the winner would go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. After his European tour, Steve returned to LAFB and continued to excel in his career.
WTAP
This Is Home: Buddy goes home with his new family
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’d been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away. It was a bittersweet goodbye at crazy bone on Monday as the staff handed the leash over to Buddy’s new owners.
WTAP
Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he...
WTAP
Green Cab expands to Marietta - Advocates say it will change the lives of people with disabilities
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - As of this week, Marietta now has alternative transportation. Advocates have been pushing for this development for over a year. WTAP spoke with advocates about how Green Cab will change the lives of Marietta locals with disabilities. Before Green Cab, transportation was a struggle for wheel-chair-users...
WTAP
Wood County’s Point in Time Count returns next week - how it impacts homelessness and how you can help
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is returning next week. It’s a nationwide initiative meant to gather data about homelessness. WTAP talked to Jaye Bartlett with West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness about the effort. The Point in Time Count lasts 24 hours....
WTAP
Obituary: Taylor, Howard R. “Dick”
Howard R. “Dick” Taylor, 80, of Williamstown, gained his heavenly wings surrounded by his family on January 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born August 19, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Russell and Daisy Mae Dearth Taylor. Dick worked for the city of Williamstown and enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, watching wrestling on TV, and attending yard sales. He was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ.
WTAP
January is Glaucoma Awareness Month
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. WTAP spoke with a Washington County Health Department official about the group of eye diseases. Megan Stanley said glaucoma can cause vision loss and can lead to blindness. It damages nerves in the eyes to do so. Unfortunately, Stanley said there...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 30th street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday morning. The call for the crash came in at 10:18 a.m. The two cars wrecked into each other in front of the Dollar General. There are no major...
