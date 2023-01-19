ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say

MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

60-year-old Georgia man shot and killed in his truck near Mrs. Winner’s in Macon

The News: A 60-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed inside his truck near the Mrs. Winner’s on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon. The Crime: Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot inside of a truck near the roadway just after noon Tuesday. When deputies and emergency services arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver seat.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant

MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
MACON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Police: Man arrested in Perry for breaking into 17 vehicles

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Houston County for allegedly breaking into over a dozen vehicles. The Perry Police Department arrested Reshawn Brown, 25, on Jan. 12 for 17 counts of entering an automobile, 15 counts of criminal trespass, 2 counts of criminal damage of property and 1 count of loitering.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store

PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
PERRY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night

MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

