Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting at Macon fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man at a Macon fast food restaurant, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin was shot and killed at the...
60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say
MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
Man accused of killing 60-year-old at Macon Mrs. Winner's appears before magistrate judge
MACON, Ga. — 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks appeared before a magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday, he allegedly shot and killed 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's fast food restaurant. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people at neighboring businesses who said they were saddened, but not shocked. Employees at...
60-year-old Georgia man shot and killed in his truck near Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
The News: A 60-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed inside his truck near the Mrs. Winner’s on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon. The Crime: Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot inside of a truck near the roadway just after noon Tuesday. When deputies and emergency services arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver seat.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
Dublin man shot and killed at Macon fast food restaurant, suspect on the run
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot at a fast food restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mrs. Winner's located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave. The person was shot inside a truck...
UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
WALB 10
Police: Man arrested in Perry for breaking into 17 vehicles
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Houston County for allegedly breaking into over a dozen vehicles. The Perry Police Department arrested Reshawn Brown, 25, on Jan. 12 for 17 counts of entering an automobile, 15 counts of criminal trespass, 2 counts of criminal damage of property and 1 count of loitering.
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
Macon man arrested in several car break-ins at Perry Holiday Inn
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police arrested a Macon man for several car break-ins that happened in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express located at 1502 Sam Nunn Boulevard on January 6. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a 25-year-old man was arrested on...
4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
'Acknowledge the fact that I experienced that': Macon Subway employee fired after being held at gunpoint in robbery
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, a commercial armed robbery took place at the Subway on Forsyth in North Macon. The now-former employee who experienced it was Samyell Hunter. Hunter told 13WMAZ she just started working at the Subway. She was there for four...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
Ga. family gunned down in their driveway were ambushed by masked men, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family who was shot in their driveway, leaving the father dead, were the targets of an ambush, deputies say. On Friday night, 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel was returning to his Bibb County home with his wife and daughter, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WMAZ
Investigators need help in locating car used in south Bibb shooting as new details emerge
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a car that may have been involved in the shooting of a man in south Bibb on Friday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane near Hartley Bridge Road. Pinal Patel...
Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store
PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night
MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0