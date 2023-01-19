Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning Tonight & Tomorrow for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning includes Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties (+more). Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8...
Weather Announcements for Thursday 1/19
The following are weather related announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023:. Bethlehem Academy: Closed/online learning day. Cannon Falls: Virtual learning day. Discovery Public School of Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault Lutheran School: Closed. Goodhue: Closed/gold plans. Kenyon-Wanamingo: Closed. Medford: Distance learning. Northfield: Closed/e-learning day. Owatonna: Distance learning. Plainview-Elgin-Millville:...
Still Time to Recycle Your Old Holiday Lights in Owatonna
These days we can recycle just about everything, and now you can add old Christmas light strands to the list. Don't throw them away, Owatonna Public Utilities will recycle all your old holiday light strands for free. It's easy, just bring your old strands of lights into the Owatonna Public...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival’s Fate Still Not Safe After Latest Meeting
It's been an ongoing saga since the discussion came up a few months ago at the monthly Scott County officials meeting. Should Minnesota Renaissance Festival be shut down? That's the question that has been milling around for a bit after it was proven they violated parts of their permit. We've been waiting for an answer to our question for so long, even hoax social media posts have been shared to stir the pot a little more. More can be read on that HERE.
Owatonna Is Excited To Announce A New Sub Shop Coming!
Not only will Owatonna be getting a drive through coffee shop, but now there are talks and plans for a drive through sub shop!. According to southernminn.com, “during the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the councilors unanimously approved a conditional use permit to Metro Equity LLC to bring a Jersey Mike's drive-thru to the north side of the city.”
Adults-Only Saturday Nights are Now Available at the Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo has hosted adults-only nights in the past. I've gone to one and it was super fun! But as far as I'm aware they've only been on Thursdays and during the summer. Now the zoo is offering a few adults-only nights but on Saturdays and during the winter! I definitely will be going.
Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
Inside One Of Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Homes For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
Midwest Cities Dominate 10 Best Places for Work/Life Balance
Having a good work/life balance is incredibly important. It helps you have a healthy relationship with work, you're able to spend more time with your family and friends, plus it's good for your mental health. A recent study reveals the best cities for a good work/life balance and good mental health and the midwest dominated! A city here in the Land of 10K Lakes even took the top spot.
Best Popular & Gourmet Coffee Shops in Southern Minnesota
Surprise, Kinsey is sharing another post on coffee! But hey, today is National Gourmet Coffee Day so I had to create another post on coffee shops!. So, in celebration of today, forget Starbucks! Head on over to one (or more) of these coffee shops in southern Minnesota, and indulge in your favorite drink!
Man Accused of Threatening Woman, Pulling at Her Child in Rochester Parking Ramp
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man in connection to an incident that occurred in a downtown Rochester parking ramp. Court documents in the case say the Rochester Police Department responded to the report of an assault in the Mayo Civic Center...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
This Heartwarming Minnesota Student Led Story Will Make You Cry
Glen Lake Elementary School is the home to many many kids, and those kids understand not only what Minnesota Nice is, but what it means to be a kind human. When the kids go outside for recess there is a lot for some to do. However, for others with certain disabilities there isn’t much. Glen Lake has many students with physical disabilities and unfortunately the playground is not equipped to include them in the fun.
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Blooming Prairie’s Chamber of Commerce Shares Exciting News!
The city of Blooming Prairie is buzzing with great news and I am here to share it with you!. In a recent press release, Blooming Prairie’s Chamber of Commerce shares that they have a new executive director!. Let's welcome Karen as the new Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce...
Hayfield Man Accused of Trying to Ram Squad Cars Gets Probation
Mantorville, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man who had been accused of trying to ram into a pair of Dodge County squad cars with his vehicle was sentenced today to five years on probation. 41-year-old Chad Cordie earlier admitted to a felony count of criminal damage to property and...
Dillon Double-Double Leads Bethlehem Academy to Victory
Despite a monster performance by Medford's Austin Erickson Friday night the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team scored a 84-62 win at Van Orsow Auditorium in Faribault. Hudson Dillon, junior, 6'2, scored 30 points with 12 rebounds, 3 assists for the Cardinals. Trey Gaytan, senior, 5'11, added 21 points, 9 rebounds,...
Third Man Sent to Prison For Death of Austin Man
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The third adult convicted of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of an elderly Austin man is headed to prison. 19-year-old Francisco Silva earlier admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the case and on Thursday he was given a 41-month prison sentence. Silva, along with 19-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were accused of causing the death of 75-year-old David Hall while robbing him of marijuana and other property on October 13, 2021.
