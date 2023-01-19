Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Claim He Kept Empty Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsake': ‘Were They Lisa Frank Folders?’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
The House January 6 committee has released a new batch of transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump's family and staff. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss what Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony could mean.
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
The Trump-adoring senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Revealed: Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Demanded $60K To Speak At Donald Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Rally
More details about what went down on January 6 are coming to light after transcripts were released in late December. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, demanded $60,000 to speak at former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, where he claimed he won the 2020 election. In the new documents, which were released after the former president was investigated for people storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, the TV host, 53, asked for a certain amount of money to make an appearance at the event. “You will pay us that's the deal so don't even think about it,"...
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
Adam Schiff says it's possible Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security
Congressman Adam Schiff, the outgoing chair of the House Intel Committee, said Sunday that he cannot 'exclude the possibility' that President Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security. During an appearance with ABC News' Jon Karl on Sunday, the host asked Schiff if he approved of Attorney General Merrick...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Clinton testified about his secret Monica Lewinsky affair on nat'l TV as the world watched speechless on Sep. 22, 1998
Twenty-four years ago, on Sep. 22, 1998, the video testimony of then-US President Bill Clinton was broadcast on national TV. The video entailed Clinton speaking about his alleged affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. [i]
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
'Afraid of people': Former WH aide believes Trump would never have marched to Capitol
Despite his claims to the contrary, former President Donald Trump likely wouldn't have marched with his supporters to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot even if he was permitted by his security detail, according to the former chief of staff to the first lady.
Former staffer says Melania Trump was worried about Giuliani seeing her in her bathrobe
According to testimony from her estranged chief of staff earlier this year, former First Lady Melania Trump was worried that Rudy Giuliani would walk in on her while she was only wearing a robe, the New York Post reports. Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee that Melania, now 52,...
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Trump for Calling Him ‘Untalented Fool’
“Remember Donald Trump? He used to be president?” Jimmy Kimmel asked during his late-night monologue Monday night. “I guess he woke up on the wrong side of the tanning bed this morning because he started the day today by lashing out at talk show hosts.”. From there, the...
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
