Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
Researchers Harness the Power of Masimo Root®’s Advanced Multimodal Monitoring Capabilities to Study the Impact of Different Ventilatory Strategies on Brain Oxygenation During Thoracoscopic Surgery
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a prospective, single-blinded, randomized controlled study published in the Journal of Anesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine in which Dr. Mona Mohamed Mogahed and colleagues at Tanta University in Tanta, Egypt and The King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sought to evaluate the impact of varying ventilation strategies on the cerebral oxygenation of patients undergoing video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). To monitor the variety of physiological parameters needed to undertake such an evaluation, they turned to the multi-modal Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform, which...
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits. 5 firms totaled $80 billion in profits, but millions can’t afford medicine.
I tried lab-grown meat – food made from animals without killing them
Set for takeoff in the US, a ‘harmless’ sample from one pig can produce millions of tons of ‘cultivated meat’ and is touted as far better for the climate. It was a confronting moment for a vegetarian. First, a pork meatball and then slices of bacon, balanced in a sort of mini BLT, were served to eat by beaming, expectant hosts. The meat even came from a named pig, an affable-looking swine called Dawn.
Are single-use coffee pods really more environmentally friendly?
A story raced through the media this week, stating that single-use pods may be more environmentally friendly than other ways of preparing coffee. We wondered, is that really true?. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. You may have heard the buzz this week about coffee pods being better for the climate than...
