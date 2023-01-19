ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Researchers Harness the Power of Masimo Root®’s Advanced Multimodal Monitoring Capabilities to Study the Impact of Different Ventilatory Strategies on Brain Oxygenation During Thoracoscopic Surgery

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a prospective, single-blinded, randomized controlled study published in the Journal of Anesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine in which Dr. Mona Mohamed Mogahed and colleagues at Tanta University in Tanta, Egypt and The King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sought to evaluate the impact of varying ventilation strategies on the cerebral oxygenation of patients undergoing video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). To monitor the variety of physiological parameters needed to undertake such an evaluation, they turned to the multi-modal Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform, which...
The Guardian

I tried lab-grown meat – food made from animals without killing them

Set for takeoff in the US, a ‘harmless’ sample from one pig can produce millions of tons of ‘cultivated meat’ and is touted as far better for the climate. It was a confronting moment for a vegetarian. First, a pork meatball and then slices of bacon, balanced in a sort of mini BLT, were served to eat by beaming, expectant hosts. The meat even came from a named pig, an affable-looking swine called Dawn.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy