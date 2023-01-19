Michiana will finish off Sunday with flurries tapering off completely around midnight. Monday will be a pleasant start to the week with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures a few degrees above freezing. Tuesday will be a similar story but overcast conditions will dominate. The brief quiet start to the week will end late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning when a wintry mix arrives from the south. Just as you're getting ready to leave for work later in the morning, the mix will turn to snow for all of Michiana that will last the entirety of Wednesday. Snow totals are still uncertain at this point, but accumulating snow is possible.

