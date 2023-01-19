ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating death of child

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive in a Michigan City Home. Investigators say the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City on January 20th. Life-saving measures...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Rec announces Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart County Parks & Rec has announced that the annual Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market will take place on March 18. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and takes place at McNaughton Pavilion. Interested artisans and craft vendors are encouraged to apply here. Questions...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Winter Restaurant Weeks returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Restaurant Weeks returns to South Bend with 22 different locally owned restaurants participating. 10% of the proceeds from each meal benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. The two-week event kicks off Monday and lasts through February 5th which gives diners the chance to try dishes at multiple...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Harbor Habitat for Humanity hosts Winter Gala on February 3

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Harbor Habitat for Humanity is hosting its Winter Gala on February 3 in support of Small Home Big Change. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Tosi's Restaurant, located at 4337 Ridge Road in Stevensville. Tickets are $100 each when you purchase beforehand or...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Urgent need for pet food at Humane Society of Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is in urgent need of pet food for animals that are part of the organization's Pet Food Pantry Program. The Pet Food Pantry Program provides food assistance to animals whose owners cannot provide food for them. Through the program, owned animals can stay in their homes and avoid being surrendered to the humane society.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

County leaders, residents react to Ultium Cells uncertainty

NEW CARLISLE, Ind.-- Michiana's Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) is a contender for the fourth electric vehicle battery plant location of Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG. They are vetting the IEC, located in New Carlisle, for a new two million square foot facility, providing 2,000 construction-related jobs and 1,600 permanent high-tech jobs.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend police searching for missing 33-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is asking for the community's help to determine the location of 33-year-old Katherine Rivera. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North Michigan Street, according to police. She is described as 5'5", 110 pounds, with brown...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Winter is not done with Michiana yet

Michiana will finish off Sunday with flurries tapering off completely around midnight. Monday will be a pleasant start to the week with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures a few degrees above freezing. Tuesday will be a similar story but overcast conditions will dominate. The brief quiet start to the week will end late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning when a wintry mix arrives from the south. Just as you're getting ready to leave for work later in the morning, the mix will turn to snow for all of Michiana that will last the entirety of Wednesday. Snow totals are still uncertain at this point, but accumulating snow is possible.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home

KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

Brand-new chili cook-off supports local nonprofit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s chili for a cause!. “We hosted a chili cook-off to support Cultivate Food Rescue,” says Kevin Jakel, the owner of Tippecanoe Restaurant and Studebaker Brewing Company. Cultivate Food Rescue is a local nonprofit that works to give meals to those that need one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City murder case featured in new Hulu docuseries

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.-- Social media impacts nearly every corner of our lives, and in a nation full of true crime stories and armchair detectives, social media can impact cold cases. Like this one, where Kalvon Hawkins took to Facebook to plead for answers in his daughter's tragic murder. Some suggest...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

