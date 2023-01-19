Read full article on original website
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
Police: Man, 44, was living in N.J. apartment for months with girlfriend’s decomposed body
A 44-year-old man has been arrested weeks after the decomposed body of his girlfriend, who had apparently been dead for months, was found in a garbage bag in the Trenton apartment they shared. David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with desecration of human remains, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said...
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County
A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said. Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later. Authorities believe...
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
3 arrested, thousands in stolen merchandise recovered in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested and approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury Township, police said. On Jan. 17, at around 2:43 p.m., police received a call in reference to shoplifting at the Kohl’s, located at 275 Route 10,...
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Officials: 4 people facing charges related to alligator found in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA says East Orange resident Savion Mendez initially purchased the young alligator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and brought it back to New Jersey.
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ
The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Verizon Solicitor Indicted For Fatally Stabbing Ocean County Man During Fight
A man soliciting customers on behalf of Verizon has been indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Michael Tsamas, 33, of Laurence Harbor, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses in the death of Joseph Delgardio, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Police: Three Jersey City juveniles arrested in Bayonne for crashing stolen vehicle
Three Jersey City juveniles were arrested in Bayonne for crashing a vehicle yesterday morning that was stolen out of Piscataway, police said. The three teenagers, two 15 years old and one 16 years old, were all charged with receiving stolen property, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. The trio taken...
Man arrested after girlfriend’s decomposed body found in NJ apartment
A man was arrested after the decomposed body of his girlfriend was found in a garbage bag inside their New Jersey apartment, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
House fire that killed 1 and injured 10 was sparked by lithium-ion battery, FDNY says
A man is dead after a late-night house fire was sparked by a lithium-ion battery in New York City, according to officials. According to the FDNY, firefighters were alerted to a blaze at a three-story home in Elmhurst, Queens, just after 11 p.m. on Friday. The second and third floors of the home were on fire.
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
