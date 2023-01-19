ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman

CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station

HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County

A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said. Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later. Authorities believe...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ

The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
