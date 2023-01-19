Historian tea talks to be held at Brookside Museum

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County History Center will host a monthly series of informal Historian Tea Talks, presented by historians from around the county, beginning in February. Tea and cookies will be served, and the talks will take place in the Long Room at Brookside Museum.

“Any excuse to get together with like-minded people over tea and cookies is a good one,” said Isobel Connell, Second Vice President of the History Center. “And hearing fresh stories from knowledgeable people from around Saratoga County is an exceptionally good excuse.”

Talks:

February 21, 3 p.m.

Crime and Misadventures in Corinth, hosted by Rachel Clothier, Corinth Town Historian.

March 21, 3 p.m

The Mott’s Apple Empire, led by Lynda Bryan, Halfmoon Town Historian

April 18, 3 p.m

Hall’s Brookside Dairy, in Greenfield Center, will be discussed by John Greenwood.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to glimpse at improvements being made behind the scenes of the 230-year-old building as the History Center prepares its new immersive exhibit on Saratoga County, opening in Spring 2023.

Registration is not necessary but is appreciated, organizers said. A donation of $5 per registration is recommended to support the programs of the Saratoga County History Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.