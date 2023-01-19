Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Lunar New Year Celebrations Begin in San Jose
The Lunar New Year is almost upon us, but for many, the celebrations have already begun. In History Park in San Jose Friday, the Vietnamese-American community celebrated the Year of the Rabbit -- or in some Asian communities, the Year of the Cat. The Lunar New Year is actually celebrated...
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
The story behind San Jose's Hayes Mansion
Let's walk through the front doors of another grand South Bay mansion.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
thesantaclara.org
Exploring Downtown San José’s Food Scene
Picture this: a fun trip to the city with friends this weekend, but it's only ten minutes away!. When we hear students talking about “The City,” we all assume they are referring to San Francisco (it’s iconic) but it's also an hour-long drive or a lengthy Caltrain ride away. Thus, I propose to you this: at your next opportunity for a weekend exploration, take a day trip to a city that’s only a quick drive away and half the cost.
Friends remember woman found dead in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community is in mourning after a beloved woman was found dead at Golden Gate Park. She was found last Saturday lying near a tree branch that had fallen. One of her friends tells KRON4 that Beth Abrams was energetic, athletic, and a giver. She spent 40 years teaching dance throughout […]
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
Lunar New Year events in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
sfstandard.com
Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down
An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
Eater
The Powerhouse Group Behind Michelin-Starred Spruce Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Jose
Bacchus Management Group, a restaurant group with numerous Michelin stars scattered across Northern California, will open a new restaurant in San Jose. The new Santana Row restaurant, which is yet unnamed, will occupy the now-vacant space left behind by dim sum and cocktail outfit Sino. The San Francisco Business Times reports representatives for Bacchus and the property developers confirmed the company signed a lease for the space at 377 Santana Row, Suite 1000.
Stock up on San Jose merchandise
Shop our online store Six & Main to start showing off the best local gear. Photo by Bonfire Visuals
7x7.com
10 Essential Restaurants That Have Defined San Francisco Dining in the Past 40 Years
San Francisco is considered one of the best food cities in the United States, but it wasn’t always that way. It wasn’t until the late 1970s that chefs exploring new and creative ways to use ingredients and incorporate global flavors found a home in the city. By the...
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home
The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
addictedtovacation.com
6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)
There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
Eater
A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area
As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans
Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
KTVU FOX 2
Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse
BERKELEY, Calif. - Moving can be stressful, but one Berkeley family’s experience is just plain awful. Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
Comments / 0