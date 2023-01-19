ISU researchers seek to prepare residents for dangerous heat with $1.2M federal grant

(The Center Square) – Iowa State University researchers who received a $1.2 million federal grant will use machine learning to grant elderly and low-income residents more time to prepare for heat emergencies.

ISU announced this week that researchers received a three-year grant from the National Science Foundation. Iowa State University said in a news release that the researchers want to better predict when heat emergencies might occur.

The National Weather Service said excessive heat caused the most U.S. weather fatalities in 2021. The elderly and residents of low-income neighborhoods are more likely to be impacted by extreme heat, the National Science Foundation said . The foundation said up to 60% of older, poorly built homes in low-income areas lack air conditioning.

The university said some older and energy-inefficient buildings have outdated air conditioning.

Principal investigator and architecture professor Ulrike Passe said sometimes residents are hesitant to turn on air conditioning because they want to save money.

The National Weather Service’s heat warnings are widescale, so they typically can’t account for factors, like construction materials or surface color of buildings, that impact individual neighborhoods or homes, the university said . With machine learning, the researchers will seek to account for the impact of those factors and create an automated heat alert system that’s tailored to individual residents. The team will design an app so residents can describe their living environment so they can receive personalized warnings for heat emergencies.

“With this system, we can get warnings to residents with specifics and precision about heat conditions,” Passe said. “We hope this data-driven approach will give folks more of an opportunity to go somewhere else during a heat wave or do something to their home that will allow them to be better prepared.”

Passe said machine learning could also be helpful in other countries or following extreme weather events, like the 2020 derecho in Iowa, that leave regions with electricity for extended periods.

Researchers will conduct focus groups with residents and community organizations in six inner-city Des Moines neighborhoods that are disproportionately susceptible to dangerous heat. Some residents would install a small sensor box in the warmest part of their building to monitor temperature and airflow during the hottest months of 2023 and 2024. The data will be anonymous, and the residents will receive compensation.

The researchers are collaborating with officials from Des Moines, Polk County, the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Texas at Arlington and they plan to make the tools widely available after the grant period.

Residents who wish to participate can email csbr@uni.edu to learn more.