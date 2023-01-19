ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Alleged hit-and-run driver ID’d after Henderson crash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two separate crashes mere minutes apart from one another were likely connected. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to US60 E at the intersection of 1078 N for an accident with injuries. Law enforcement officials learned that one of the drivers fled the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
104.1 WIKY

Walmart Gunman Identified

The name of the active shooter inside an Evansville Walmart has been identified. He is 25 year old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former employee. As soon as officers were notified around 10:00 Thursday night, they went right into the store. Officers were given a description of the shooter, assembled...
104.1 WIKY

Parents Blame Hospital For Son’s Death

The parents of eight year old Marco Gabriel have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Evansville. Marco was taken to St. Vincent Urgent Care last September to be seen by a doctor. Then told to take him to the emergency room for an MRI. His parents say,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man convicted in Perry Co. rape case

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been convicted in a Perry County rape case. The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was convicted of rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement. The prosecutor says the attack happened in May last year. [Previous Story: Perry Co. man facing several sex...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

UPDATE: Active Shooter Was A Former Employee

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooter was a former employee of Walmart. He shot a female employee. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting took place inside the the Walmart on South Red Bank Road in Evansville around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WGAU

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash led to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Posey County Man Facing Serious Charges

A lengthy investigation, conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department has an accused child molester behind bars. On Wednesday, 37 year old Stephen Cox Jr. was taken in on a warrant. He faces charges on two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. Cox...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

