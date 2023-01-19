Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers
Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.
Alleged hit-and-run driver ID’d after Henderson crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two separate crashes mere minutes apart from one another were likely connected. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to US60 E at the intersection of 1078 N for an accident with injuries. Law enforcement officials learned that one of the drivers fled the […]
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
Walmart Gunman Identified
The name of the active shooter inside an Evansville Walmart has been identified. He is 25 year old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former employee. As soon as officers were notified around 10:00 Thursday night, they went right into the store. Officers were given a description of the shooter, assembled...
Parents Blame Hospital For Son’s Death
The parents of eight year old Marco Gabriel have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Evansville. Marco was taken to St. Vincent Urgent Care last September to be seen by a doctor. Then told to take him to the emergency room for an MRI. His parents say,...
Man convicted in Perry Co. rape case
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been convicted in a Perry County rape case. The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was convicted of rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement. The prosecutor says the attack happened in May last year. [Previous Story: Perry Co. man facing several sex...
Former Employee Killed In Shoot Out With Cops Inside Evansville Walmart
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An active shooter shot at least one person in an Evansville Walmart, then was killed by police Thursday night. The calls for an active shooter came in at 9:59 p.m. at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road and police were quick to respond. Once officers...
UPDATE: Active Shooter Was A Former Employee
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooter was a former employee of Walmart. He shot a female employee. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting took place inside the the Walmart on South Red Bank Road in Evansville around...
Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
Evansville Drug Bust Helps In The Arrest Of Two More Individuals
The drug bust on East Michigan Street two weeks ago in Evansville has led to the arrest of two more people. 51 year old Bradley Brewer, and 40 year old Dana Thomas were pulled over in Henderson by the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police yesterday. During a search,...
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman Dead
On October 24th, 2021, a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana. The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Martin Michael Brescia, targeted an employees meeting, leaving at least two people injured before taking his own life.
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash led to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
Posey County Man Facing Serious Charges
A lengthy investigation, conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department has an accused child molester behind bars. On Wednesday, 37 year old Stephen Cox Jr. was taken in on a warrant. He faces charges on two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. Cox...
EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
