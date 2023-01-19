Convicted felon arrested for interrupting DUI traffic stop

Naples, FL - Police arrested a convicted felon who intervened in a DUI traffic stop in Southwest Florida on Monday.

According to police, 37-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, a convicted felon, was arrested on Monday for Obstruction of an Officer.

The incident occurred when a driver was pulled over for a suspected DUI, and Rodriguez, a convicted felon, intervened.

Naples Police say Rodriguez shouted across the street in an attempt to ask the name of the person involved in the traffic stop.

Despite being warned by the officer to not get involved or face arrest, Rodriguez continued to approach the scene.

Rodriguez was apprehended, handcuffed and taken to the Immokalee Jail.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office reports that at the time of the incident, Rodriguez had an odor of alcohol on him.

Rodriguez has a previous arrest for possession of cocaine.