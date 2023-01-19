ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Teens thought to be connected to several robbery, burglary cases in Nashville arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two armed robberies in one night lead to the arrest of three teenagers, that police say are responsible for a slew of others. Metro Nashville police responded to an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Friday of an 18-year-old male, on Whispering Hills Drive in the South Nashville area, by four men in a stolen car. The MNPD aviation unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol helped locate the car that took off on Lane Drive in North Nashville where they took into custody the only occupant in the car, a 15-year old.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One injured after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital. As of this writing, the shooting victim’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI: Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Ends with Over 1-Dozen Arrests

A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v....
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

14-year-old boy dies days after fatal Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy has died days after being shot in North Nashville. Metro Police said 14-year-old Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday. Hall and 19-year-old Michael Adams were shot Monday night near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Adams was found dead in a yard of Salem Mason Drive, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year Festival

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. 9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year …. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city...
NASHVILLE, TN

