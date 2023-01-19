Read full article on original website
Teens arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in South Nashville
Metro police say three teens are now behind bars after they allegedly used guns to rob people in South Nashville.
fox17.com
Teens thought to be connected to several robbery, burglary cases in Nashville arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two armed robberies in one night lead to the arrest of three teenagers, that police say are responsible for a slew of others. Metro Nashville police responded to an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Friday of an 18-year-old male, on Whispering Hills Drive in the South Nashville area, by four men in a stolen car. The MNPD aviation unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol helped locate the car that took off on Lane Drive in North Nashville where they took into custody the only occupant in the car, a 15-year old.
Man on parole for murder case arrested on gun, drug charges following months-long investigation
A months-long investigation has landed a Tennessee parolee back behind bars after Metro Police say he was found with guns, drugs, cash and cars.
WSMV
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
WSMV
One injured after shooting in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital. As of this writing, the shooting victim’s...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
Shooting at East Nashville apartment complex
Metro Police responded to a shooting call a little before 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening from the 100 block of Dellway Villa Road.
wgnsradio.com
Local Police Working to Obtain the Identity of a "Person of Interest" in Alleged Theft Case
(Murfreesboro, TN) Detectives in the Murfreesboro area need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. According the MPD, the theft in question occurred on December 31, 2022. The unknown woman, believed to have been captured on a security video camera, entered the Home Goods store next to...
wgnsradio.com
TBI: Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Ends with Over 1-Dozen Arrests
A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
13 arrested for meth, fentanyl operations in Dickson County
A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has netted in the 13 arrests for drug-related offenses.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v....
thunderboltradio.com
Multi-agency drug investigation results in more than a dozen arrests in Dickson, Hickman Counties
A multi-agency investigation by the TBI and 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges. In September 2022, TBI and Drug Task Force agents began an investigation into...
WSMV
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
WSMV
14-year-old boy dies days after fatal Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy has died days after being shot in North Nashville. Metro Police said 14-year-old Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday. Hall and 19-year-old Michael Adams were shot Monday night near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Adams was found dead in a yard of Salem Mason Drive, police said.
WKRN
9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year Festival
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. 9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year …. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city...
FBI Offering $25,000 Reward for Information to Help ID Suspect in Tennessee Arson
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the arson at a Tennessee reproductive health clinic. The Crime. According to a press release from the FBI issued on January 19, 2023, a person or persons who have...
Convicted felon arrested after drug deal ends in shooting in Nashville
A man is facing felony charges after police say an apparent drug deal led to shots being fired.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting
Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison.
