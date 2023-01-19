Read full article on original website
City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
Police respond to 3 car collision north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
Sand Springs grocery store to participate in Double Up Oklahoma program
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs grocery store is now offering a match program thanks to Double Up Oklahoma (DUO), a nutrition incentive program operated by Hunger Free Oklahoma. When customers make a purchase with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card at Cash Savers in Sand Springs,...
Tulsa fire rescues man who fell into trench
TULSA, Okla. — A man was rescued on Friday after he fell into a trench at a construction site in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department Rescue Task Force had to use a fire ladder to get the man out from a 15-foot-deep trench due to the ground soil being unstable for crews, the fire department said in a social media post.
Two people arrested in connection with Washington County homicide
WASHINTON COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Deputies have released few details but did say the arrests were made while they were investigating a missing person case. The investigation lead them to a home...
Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
Police searching for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
Claremore restaurant raises funds for Special Olympics with ‘polar plunge’
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore restaurant hosted their own polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma. J. Farley’s hosted the plunge Saturday in a pool set up outside the restaurant. All participants had to do was raise at least $75 for their chance take the plunge.
Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
Tulsa police try to arrest man on warrants, ends up running away and hiding in attic
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after he broken into a home and tried to hide from police in an attic, Tulsa police said. Scotty Tatum was wanted on several warrants and police went to a known address for Tatum to take him to jail, police said.
Sand Springs man dies in auto-pedestrian crash
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs man died after being struck by a vehicle on Oklahoma 97 Monday night, troopers reported. Randy Duckett, 36, was walking just south of Pond Drive when he was struck around 10 p.m. by a Sand Springs man, troopers said. Duckett was taken...
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
Tulsa police searching for suspect after woman shot in the head
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting on Friday night in a north Tulsa neighborhood, near 43rd St. North and N. Frankfort Avenue. Officers said, around 9 p.m., a someone called 911, saying someone’s mother had been shot in the head. Tulsa Police Sergeant T....
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
Broken Arrow residents share reactions following early morning meteor
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some Northeast Oklahomans woke to the sound of a loud boom on early Friday morning. “I woke him up and I was like look, oh my gosh, I think we just caught a meteor on our camera,” Patricia Stanton remarked, a Broken Arrow mom who woke up her husband after making the discovery.
Creek Turnpike back open after crash involving school bus
TULSA, Okla. — The Creek Turnpike is back open after a crash involving a school bus. The turnpike was closed for a brief time near the Garnett Exit around 8 a.m. while crews cleared the crash site. Reports of injuries were not immediately known. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have...
Man on I-244 dies after being struck by vehicle
A man who was on I-244 Friday night died after he was struck by a vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The man was on foot on I-244 southbound near 7th Street in Tulsa when he was hit, troopers said. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was...
