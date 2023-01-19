ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

KRMG

City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police respond to 3 car collision north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa fire rescues man who fell into trench

TULSA, Okla. — A man was rescued on Friday after he fell into a trench at a construction site in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department Rescue Task Force had to use a fire ladder to get the man out from a 15-foot-deep trench due to the ground soil being unstable for crews, the fire department said in a social media post.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police searching for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs man dies in auto-pedestrian crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs man died after being struck by a vehicle on Oklahoma 97 Monday night, troopers reported. Randy Duckett, 36, was walking just south of Pond Drive when he was struck around 10 p.m. by a Sand Springs man, troopers said. Duckett was taken...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police searching for suspect after woman shot in the head

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting on Friday night in a north Tulsa neighborhood, near 43rd St. North and N. Frankfort Avenue. Officers said, around 9 p.m., a someone called 911, saying someone’s mother had been shot in the head. Tulsa Police Sergeant T....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Creek Turnpike back open after crash involving school bus

TULSA, Okla. — The Creek Turnpike is back open after a crash involving a school bus. The turnpike was closed for a brief time near the Garnett Exit around 8 a.m. while crews cleared the crash site. Reports of injuries were not immediately known. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man on I-244 dies after being struck by vehicle

A man who was on I-244 Friday night died after he was struck by a vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The man was on foot on I-244 southbound near 7th Street in Tulsa when he was hit, troopers said. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was...
TULSA, OK

