Ann Arbor, MI

CFP world reacts to insane Jim Harbaugh news

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
Earlier this month, Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh were put under investigation and hit with some major recruiting violations after the coach allegedly lied to the NCAA . And it appears Harbaugh isn’t exactly cooperating.

According to a report from college football insider Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports, Jim Harbaugh is refusing to publically or formally indicate that he was untruthful.

“According to sources, Harbaugh has acknowledged his program committed four Level II violations, as the NCAA initially alleged. He has further apologized to the university that they occurred. However, he has refused to sign any document or publicly state that he was ever untruthful with the enforcement staff,” Wetzel wrote for Yahoo! Sports on Thursday morning.

It’s quite a fascinating situation, and the college football world had plenty to say about it.

“don’t ever talk to them at all,” college football writer Spencer Hall said in a tweet .

“Lol, well, this one I could have predicted,” author Ben Mathis-Lilley, who wrote a book about Harbaugh, said in a tweet .

“The NCAA pounds sand, the end. They have no power, no standing, and frankly no case. They can’t enforce things that happened, so what are their chances against Law U on a thing they interpret happened that probably didn’t?” Seth M. Fisher of MGoBlog said in a tweet.

“Not gonna lie, this kind of reads like a kindergarten teacher asking one of their students to apologize for biting a kid on the arm, but the student says you can’t prove it,” Michigan State writer Anthony said in tweet .

“I’m not a lawyer, but proving someone lied seems difficult without substantial evidence,” MGoFish said in a tweet .

We’ll have to see how this all turns out.

[ Yahoo! Sports ]

The Comeback

The Comeback

