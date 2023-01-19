Read full article on original website
Comer talks Gov. primary, TVA rolling blackouts in WHOP interview
Western Kentucky Congressman and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer discusses the Republican gubernatorial primary and recent TVA rolling blackouts, among other issues, in an interview that’ll air Sunday morning on WHOP. The crowded GOP primary includes Auditor Mike Harmon, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft,...
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
