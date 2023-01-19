ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WSMV

Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins

A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI: Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Ends with Over 1-Dozen Arrests

A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
k105.com

Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth

A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
carthagecourier.com

Two people face charges in undercover police probe

Two people face charges following an investigation conducted by a sheriffs department K-9 unit, involving the alleged attempted sale of methamphetamine. During the investigation, a significant amount of methamphetamine was located by officers. K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields began an investigation into Ryan Moore, 32, Lebanon, for alleged distribution of...
SMITH COUNTY, TN

