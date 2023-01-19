Read full article on original website
Man on parole for murder case arrested on gun, drug charges following months-long investigation
A months-long investigation has landed a Tennessee parolee back behind bars after Metro Police say he was found with guns, drugs, cash and cars.
Man on parole for murder charge, arrested on multiple gun and drug charges
A man on parole for 2009 murder charges has been arrested on multiple gun and drug charges from a Friday night arrest.
WSMV
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
One charged with criminal homicide after McMinnville shooting
A man is facing a homicide charge after being accused of shooting another man outside of a McMinnville home late Friday night.
Life or death question remains for man accused in Westmoreland killings
Life or death — that is the question for the man accused of eight gruesome killings in Westmoreland in 2019.
WKRN
Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins
A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
thunderboltradio.com
Multi-agency drug investigation results in more than a dozen arrests in Dickson, Hickman Counties
A multi-agency investigation by the TBI and 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges. In September 2022, TBI and Drug Task Force agents began an investigation into...
fox17.com
Man in custody after shooting self in face, running down I-24 in Murfreesboro armed
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was taken into custody after he apparently shot himself in the face before running down I-24 armed with a handgun, police report. The man reportedly was "wielding a handgun" on I-24 in Murfreesboro, causing excessive lane closures on Friday, the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office (RCSO) confirmed.
13 arrested for meth, fentanyl operations in Dickson County
A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has netted in the 13 arrests for drug-related offenses.
wgnsradio.com
TBI: Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Ends with Over 1-Dozen Arrests
A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
k105.com
Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth
A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
14-year-old victim dies days after North Nashville shooting
Cordarion Hall, along with 19-year-old Michael Adams, were the victims of the shooting at a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive in Nashville.
Convicted felon arrested after drug deal ends in shooting in Nashville
A man is facing felony charges after police say an apparent drug deal led to shots being fired.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
Two teens arrested after South Nashville robbery
Two 17-year-olds have been arrested after robbing people in the parking lots of South Nashville apartment complexes on Bell Road.
wgnsradio.com
Local Police Working to Obtain the Identity of a "Person of Interest" in Alleged Theft Case
(Murfreesboro, TN) Detectives in the Murfreesboro area need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. According the MPD, the theft in question occurred on December 31, 2022. The unknown woman, believed to have been captured on a security video camera, entered the Home Goods store next to...
‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of potential dangers after more than a dozen guns found on MNPS campuses
The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property, has left some concerned.
FBI Offering $25,000 Reward for Information to Help ID Suspect in Tennessee Arson
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the arson at a Tennessee reproductive health clinic. The Crime. According to a press release from the FBI issued on January 19, 2023, a person or persons who have...
carthagecourier.com
Two people face charges in undercover police probe
Two people face charges following an investigation conducted by a sheriffs department K-9 unit, involving the alleged attempted sale of methamphetamine. During the investigation, a significant amount of methamphetamine was located by officers. K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields began an investigation into Ryan Moore, 32, Lebanon, for alleged distribution of...
