MLS star defender tragically passes away

Anton Walkes, a star defender for Charlotte FC , tragically passed away Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida, the club announced in a statement.

Walkes was 25 years old.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning,” Charlotte FC wrote in a tweet. “May he rest in peace.”

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” said Owner David Tepper in a statement via Charlotte FC on Twitter. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

“ We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Walkes started his club career with Premier League Club, Tottenham Hotspur, as he came through their academy. He went on loan to Atlanta United before joining Portsmouth F.C. of the English Football League One — the second-highest division of the English Football League. He returned to Atlanta permanently in 2020 and in three total seasons with the club, he totaled four goals with three assists in 71 appearances.

Walkes was selected in the expansion draft by Charlotte FC and later signed a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

