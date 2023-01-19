ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

MLS star defender tragically passes away

By Sam Neumann
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZ0Wf_0kK8mZo300

Anton Walkes, a star defender for Charlotte FC , tragically passed away Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida, the club announced in a statement.

Walkes was 25 years old.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning,” Charlotte FC wrote in a tweet. “May he rest in peace.”

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” said Owner David Tepper in a statement via Charlotte FC on Twitter. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Walkes started his club career with Premier League Club, Tottenham Hotspur, as he came through their academy. He went on loan to Atlanta United before joining Portsmouth F.C. of the English Football League One — the second-highest division of the English Football League. He returned to Atlanta permanently in 2020 and in three total seasons with the club, he totaled four goals with three assists in 71 appearances.

Walkes was selected in the expansion draft by Charlotte FC and later signed a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

[ Charlotte FC ]

The post MLS star defender tragically passes away appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Panthers makes decision on Sean Payton interview

As the Sean Payton Sweepstakes continues, one of the leading contenders to land the former NFL coach had to postpone his interview. The Carolina Panthers was up next on Payton’s tour but they had rescheduled because of tragic circumstances. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Panthers’ owner David Tepper remains focused on the tragic death of Read more... The post Panthers makes decision on Sean Payton interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Carolina Panthers halt head coach search after death of Anton Walkes

The Carolina Panthers have halted their pursuit for a new head coach with owner David Tepper attending a vigil for Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.Walkes died on Thursday after a boat accident and Tepper, who also owns the MLS side, was present to pay his respects.The billionaire owner is on the hunt for a new head coach for the Panthers after Matt Rhule was fired mid-season and interim boss Steve Wilkes failed to guide the team to the play-offs.Interviews have been scheduled this week for the various vacancies around the league, with Tepper and the Panthers present in New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

49ers announce passing of former star player, coach

The San Francisco 49ers revealed some unfortunate news on Friday, releasing a statement on former linebacker and linebackers coach Ed Beard, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The San Francisco 49ers are mourning the passing of Ed Beard who played 8 seasons with the team from 1965-1972. Our deepest condolences to Read more... The post 49ers announce passing of former star player, coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

Report: Brian McBride won't return as USMNT GM

Brian McBride won't return as the U.S. men's national team general manager, according to a Friday report from ESPN. As GM, McBride worked in conjunction with head coach Gregg Berhalter on the day-to-day management of the program, but his exact role was murky and exclusively off-the-field, behind-the-scenes. Berhalter's future, meanwhile,...
FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Manchester United not eyeing move for Borussia Dortmund veteran

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus. Unless the German agrees new terms at Dortmund he will be able to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. It is believed that Erik ten Hag met with Reus’ agent recently which spurred talk that he could be a target for United.
Yardbarker

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko signs new deal

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has penned a new deal to 30 June 2026. The 18-year-old's previous contract ran until this summer and he had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona. "I have of course been honoured by the interest from other clubs but...
Yardbarker

Juventus man named among the top three worst transfers of the season

Paul Pogba’s signing excited the Juventus fanbase when the Frenchman moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer. Juve was his team during the early days of his career and Pogba was fantastic in his first spell at the club before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, which did not work out well.
Yardbarker

Spurs Coach Antonio Conte: “Expectations Different Here Compared To Inter Milan Or Juventus”

Tottenahm Hotspur coach Antonio Conte feels that the expectations that he faces in the Premier League are different compared to when he was in charge at Inter or Juventus. Speaking in a press conference after his side’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his thoughts on the differences between coaching in Italy and coaching in England where he currently is.
Yardbarker

€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
The Comeback

The Comeback

56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy