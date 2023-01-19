ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been in the league for a long time and is a key member of the top team in the NFC east heading into this weekend’s game against the New York Giants , but he was recently hit with some rather surprising cheating allegations.

According to a report this week, Elliott and holder Arynn Siposs were accused of using a small, white foreign object to help them with kicks. But Jake Elliott claims the Eagles aren’t doing anything illegal or suspicious – they’re just using part of the playing field to mark where the ball should be placed.

“We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said according to NJ.com . “It’s just literally to mark the spot. It’s part of the playing surface, like a piece of grass or something like that.”

According to Elliott, this is a common practice throughout the NFL.

“When we talked to them, we explained what we’re doing, and they saw what we were doing,” Elliott said. “Probably 30 teams do it around the league. It’s just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is. Everything we’ve done has been completely legal.”

If Elliott and the Eagles are doing nothing illegal, they have nothing to worry about. But if they are, it’s safe to say the officials will be on notice now.

