Mike McCarthy Clock Management Sends Cowboys Home Again, and Jerry Jones Can’t Be Happy
A Mike McCarthy clock management issue again ended a Cowboys-49ers playoff game, and Jerry jones can't be happy about it. The post Mike McCarthy Clock Management Sends Cowboys Home Again, and Jerry Jones Can’t Be Happy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New York Post
Cowboys’ season ends with Ezekiel Elliott at center on bizarre final play
The Cowboys tried to catch the 49ers off guard by using Ezekiel Elliott at center for their final play. It didn’t even come close to working, though. The play was snuffed soon after Elliott snapped the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott, with Dallas at the 49ers’ 24-yard line and needing a touchdown to force overtime. Elliott lined up as the only player in front of Prescott. The offensive linemen scattered out wide, perhaps positioned to block for an attempted lateral. But when the ball was snapped, only two players sprinted out for routes, with everyone else hovered near the line of...
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Jones frustrated as Cowboys fall short in playoffs again
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott. Another missed extra point by Brett Maher. Some bizarre play-calling at the end of the game. It all added up to another playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys and more questions about what needs to be done to get them over the hump.
Bills' Stefon Diggs, who was frustrated with Josh Allen on sideline, bolts from locker room after loss: report
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was clearly frustrated with quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
Next Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
