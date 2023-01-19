ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

Red Wings pleased with trip, await word on Bertuzzi injury

The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday faced the same situation they did two nights before. This time they got the job done, beating Vegas 3-2 to wrap up a three-game road trip. The Red Wings (19-17-7) stopped a three-game slide (0-2-1) and gained three of a possible six points on the swing. Their past three victories have come against teams among the league’s top nine in points percentage (Winnipeg, Toronto, Vegas).
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings fail to gain traction, falling to Flyers 2-1

DETROIT – The longer Saturday’s game remained scoreless, the more it seemed one defensive mistake would be difficult from which to recover. The Detroit Red Wings made that mistake midway through the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers capitalized on their way to a 2-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
MICHIGAN STATE
Tyler Bertuzzi day-to-day as Red Wings seek quick adjustment after trip

DETROIT – The news on Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi Saturday was good for a change, unlike two previous occasions this season. Bertuzzi won’t play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit), but his lower-body injury will not idle him long term.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions 2022 review: No T.J. Hockenson, no problem for tight ends

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season. Over the next two weeks, MLive will hand out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Tight ends. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks. TIGHT ENDS. Starter: Brock Wright, T.J. Hockenson (traded) Backups:...
