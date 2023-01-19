Read full article on original website
Stefon Diggs has sideline spat with Josh Allen, reportedly leaves Bills locker room early after loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills did not expect to go out like this. Hailed as preseason Super Bowl favorites, they were outplayed from the opening kick of a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Frustrations boiled over on the sideline and reportedly in the locker room after the game.
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings pleased with trip, await word on Bertuzzi injury
The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday faced the same situation they did two nights before. This time they got the job done, beating Vegas 3-2 to wrap up a three-game road trip. The Red Wings (19-17-7) stopped a three-game slide (0-2-1) and gained three of a possible six points on the swing. Their past three victories have come against teams among the league’s top nine in points percentage (Winnipeg, Toronto, Vegas).
MLive.com
Red Wings fail to gain traction, falling to Flyers 2-1
DETROIT – The longer Saturday’s game remained scoreless, the more it seemed one defensive mistake would be difficult from which to recover. The Detroit Red Wings made that mistake midway through the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers capitalized on their way to a 2-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi day-to-day as Red Wings seek quick adjustment after trip
DETROIT – The news on Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi Saturday was good for a change, unlike two previous occasions this season. Bertuzzi won’t play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit), but his lower-body injury will not idle him long term.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond picks up pace, clicking again with Dylan Larkin
DETROIT – Lucas Raymond’s slow start this season might have had some thinking the league had learned how to contain him. It hasn’t. That’s been apparent over the past month. Raymond has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 15 games. With 14 goals...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Flyers vs. Red Wings predictions, picks & odds for Saturday, 1/21
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Flyers will be traveling for a one-game road trip to play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Both teams could...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: No T.J. Hockenson, no problem for tight ends
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season. Over the next two weeks, MLive will hand out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Tight ends. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks. TIGHT ENDS. Starter: Brock Wright, T.J. Hockenson (traded) Backups:...
