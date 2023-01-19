Ireland Baldwin Admits Pregnancy Journey Is A 'Mental Warfare': 'This S**t Is Hard'

mega

Ireland Baldwin isn't holding back from sharing the reality of her pregnancy journey.

Pointing out that it's "unrealistic" to be "glowing and angelic and in a constant state of bliss," the soon-to-be mother-of-one — who referred to herself as a “goblin”, “bridge troll” and “curmudgeon” who is “vomiting 6x a day" — gave an honest update on the toll her pregnancy has had on her both physically and mentally.

"I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body," Baldwin admitted in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 18, going on to identify herself as someone who already "deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis."

The model, who announced she was expecting her first child with RAC (real name: André Allen Anjos ) on New Year’s Eve, confessed she has “struggled to adapt” to all the new “bodily sensations,” including “pains and aches” and “organs going to s**t randomly.”

Aside from the "physical aspect," the eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger , 27, added that she feels like her “brain and thoughts are going to war every single day,” describing the sensation as “mental warfare.”

“‘Just wait till the baby gets here, you won’t be getting any sleep,'” she mimicked of what she's been told amid her struggles. “B***h, I don’t sleep now. SHUT UP. I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn’t even begun.”

Noting that it's "hard feeling alone" socially when she scrolls on social media and sees “mutuals dressing up for events, getting drinks, working on sets, going to school," Baldwin praised her boyfriend for being there for her through it all.

"I have a boyfriend who without him, I think I would have lost my mind," she candidly shared, "He's everything and more to me."

However, Baldwin confessed that it's been difficult living away from her family, writing, "It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with . It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by."

In addition to being far from her family, Baldwin shared her burden of having to make new friends at 27 years old while trying to keep in touch with her old pals.

"It’s hard when your closest friends have their own s**t going on and you don’t know when’s a good time to emotionally dump on them ," she continued before declaring, "This s**t is hard."

And while she has faced several bumps in the road, Baldwin made it clear that she cannot wait to welcome her and RAC's bundle of joy.

"And even through all of this, none of this reflects how excited I am to be her mom," Baldwin gushed. "All of this is still worth it but it's ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be."

The pregnant famous offspring concluded, "You are not alone," as she emphasized in the beginning of the post that she is sharing her personal struggles not for "sympathy," but so others may read it and "feel less alone."

Baldwin announced she was pregnant via Instagram with a photo of the ultrasound, going on to debut her "nonexistent" baby bump earlier this month.