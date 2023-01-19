Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO