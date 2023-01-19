ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man found dead of gunshot wound in Hill District apartment

A man has died after being shot in the face Sunday evening in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue shortly before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the victim,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in Pa.; 18-year-old charged with homicide: reports

A fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday left one man dead and an 18-year-old facing charges, according to reports from WPXI and WTAE. It happened when investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street, where they found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Eugene Nance, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman accused of driving car during crack cocaine bust in New Kensington faces felony charges

The driver of a car that was targeted in an undercover operation that led to the arrest of a suspected crack dealer has been ordered to stand trial on felony drug charges. Investigators say Tasha Tierra Williams, 41, of the 200 block of 15th Street in Arnold was behind the wheel Nov. 9 when undercover investigators saw a passenger in the car exchange suspected crack cocaine for money, according to her arrest papers.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in downtown Pittsburgh shooting; charges filed against suspect

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of one person involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police have arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington of the Hill District for his alleged role in the homicide along the 700 block of Liberty Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy