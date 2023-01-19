Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pa. man involved in Pittsburgh fatal shooting faces new charges: reports
An 18-year-old identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in downtown Pittsburgh is facing new weapon charges connection to a SWAT situation back in December. Erique Collington remains in the Allegheny County Jail after being accused of shooting and killing Eugene Nance, 23, on Thursday, according to CBS21.
Suspect in fatal downtown Pittsburgh shooting facing new charges related to SWAT situation
PITTSBURGH — A man identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in downtown Pittsburgh is facing new charges. 18-year-old Erique Collington was arrested on Thursday after Pittsburgh police identified him as a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Pittsburgh. Police filed criminal homicide...
Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man found dead of gunshot wound in Hill District apartment
A man has died after being shot in the face Sunday evening in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue shortly before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the victim,...
Man shot, killed in Pa.; 18-year-old charged with homicide: reports
A fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday left one man dead and an 18-year-old facing charges, according to reports from WPXI and WTAE. It happened when investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street, where they found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Eugene Nance, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Two South Side shootings leave two in critical condition
Pittsburgh Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on the South Side last night around 9 o clock. One shooting happened near at the Coen Gas station at East Carson and 10th streets. The other shooting happened on South 4th
Allegheny Township man accused of spanking 5-year-old so hard it left handprint, bruises
An Allegheny Township man was accused of spanking a 5-year-old so hard that it left a handprint on the child’s back and buttocks. Benjamin Paul Eshenbaugh, 35, of Kepple Road was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated assault of a child under age 6 and endangering the welfare of a child.
Woman accused of driving car during crack cocaine bust in New Kensington faces felony charges
The driver of a car that was targeted in an undercover operation that led to the arrest of a suspected crack dealer has been ordered to stand trial on felony drug charges. Investigators say Tasha Tierra Williams, 41, of the 200 block of 15th Street in Arnold was behind the wheel Nov. 9 when undercover investigators saw a passenger in the car exchange suspected crack cocaine for money, according to her arrest papers.
Family members of man shot, killed in Aliquippa speak out after his death
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The family of a man shot and killed in Aliquippa on January 13 is speaking to Channel 11. Thirty-one-year-old Vince Ciccone died in a home on Mill Street. His brother and sister, Lou Ciccone and Michelle Hanshaw, say they are still trying to process what happened.
Two facing charges for robbing Bethel Park Burger King
Two people are facing charges after police said they broke into the Bethel Park Burger King and stole money from the safe. The burglary happened back in November and the investigation eventually led to 47-year-old Julia Carpenter of Beechview
Homicide charges dropped against 2 suspects in October triple shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — Homicide charges filed against two suspects in a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side in October have been dropped. The shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station on Oct. 15. Three people were killed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s...
UPMC doctor accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash appears in court
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A UPMC doctor accused of driving over the speed limit while under the influence and causing a fatal crash appeared in court for the first time Friday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash. Joseph Yanta is charged...
2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376
PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
wccsradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
Pittsburgh police officer accused of staging dead cat on fence, bureau investigating
PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a Pittsburgh police officer was accused of staging a dead cat on a fence behind the station. An official from the bureau said they are aware of the incident. The cat was staged to look like it was climbing the fence. The...
State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County. According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday. The person at the other end of...
wtae.com
Man killed in downtown Pittsburgh shooting; charges filed against suspect
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of one person involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police have arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington of the Hill District for his alleged role in the homicide along the 700 block of Liberty Avenue.
wtae.com
State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
CBS News
Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.
Man shot Downtown Thursday has died
A Pittsburgh man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in front of a busy Downtown light rail stop. It happened about 2:15 p.m. on Liberty Avenue, across the street from the Wood Street T Station.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1