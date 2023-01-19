ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with hose has been arrested

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Shannon Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, was arrested on Wednesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Gwin is facing a misdemeanor battery charge for the alleged “intentional and unlawful spraying of water on or around a woman experiencing homelessness.”

Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing

Gwin was arrested Wednesday afternoon, on the 700 block of Montgomery Street, which is where his shop is located.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable,” said Jenkins. “Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.”

Gwin’s actions made headlines earlier this month, after a video of him spraying water on the woman circulated on the internet.

Community members took to social media to share their distaste for what happened in the video, but the debate didn’t stay online. By Tuesday, the front glass door at the Foster Gwin gallery had been shattered.

District Attorney Jenkins, too, made mention of the vandalism to Gwin’s gallery, calling it “unacceptable.”

“Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop — two wrongs do not make a right,” Jenkins said, after promising Gwin would face charges.

Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms

Gwin’s actions and the video had an impact on other local business owners as well. Barbarossa Lounge, which can be seen in the background of the video, has faced negative Google reviews and misdirected hate. The owners of the lounge clarified in a statement that they do not condone Gwin’s behavior.

“Barbarossa is in no way connected to the inhumane actions portrayed on the video,” the statement reads.

Days later, another San Francisco art gallery was attacked , seemingly by mistake — the owners believe the assailants were targeting Gwin.

“While we understand that there has been some confusion and misdirected anger towards us amongst the outrage, we want to clarify that we are not affiliated with Foster Gwin Gallery or its owner Collier Gwin,” the owners told Nexstar’s KRON.

In his first interview after the incident, with the San Francisco Chronicle, Gwin defended his actions.

“She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me,” he said. “At that point she was so out of control … I spray her with with the hose and say, ‘Move, move. I will help you.'”

If convicted, Gwin could face a $2,000 fine and up to six months in jail if convicted .

The San Francisco Police Department’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.

Margie Chiechi
3d ago

He should not be charged.. That’s BS… these homeless people plop themselves down .. loiter.. throw their garbage and go to the bathroom where ever they please. I don’t care how homeless or mentally Ill they are when they are offered social services and refuse them. This man called for help How many times??? Nothing happened .. No I feel his frustration.. this lady is wellKnown around there for doing what she wants . I seldom if never drive into San Francisco anymore and when I do I avoid areas like this .. how much business is this man losing because nothing is done to move these people where they can get help

C3_Griller
3d ago

after multiple reports to the police of the illegal "camping" in front of his business, what's he to do? Let criminals keep getting away with crime and people eventually take the law into their own hands. If you don't like what this guy did, you don't have tents in front of your house.

